Tony Stewart’s team and its ally release major statement regarding Ford engines

Tony Stewart’s team, Tony Stewart Racing and its ally team, Curb-Agajanian Racing announced a major change to their points-paying race engines for the rest of the season. TSR will not be running any Ford Engines starting from the race at Lawton Speedway.

The change is effective immediately for all World of Outlaws points-paying events, marking a major shift to Tony Stewart Racing and Curb-Agajanian Racing strategies for the tracks. TSR has been collaborating with Ford Performance to develop the FPS410 Sprint Car Engines for more than nine years.

The team released a statement on X announcing this change along with its ally team also taking the step. The post said:

“For more than nine years, TSR has worked collaboratively with Ford Performance and Shaver Specialty Racing Engines on the development of the FPS410 engine. While that development will continue, TSR will take a step back from running Ford engines during points-paying races beginning tonight at Lawton (Okla) Speedway. We’re extremely proud of, and grateful to, the respective teams at Ford Performance and Shaver Engines for their support over the last decade.”

Tony Stewart, nicknamed the Smoke, has been known all over the country for his versatility and his tenure in NASCAR where he won three Cup Series Championships. But his versatility stems in the fact that he has won championships in both the Cup Series and IndyCar. In 1997, he won the IndyCar championship and made his Cup Series debut with Joe Gibbs Racing in 1999. Stewart accumulated 49 victories in the Cup Series.

Stewart extended his legacy by becoming a team owner when he formed a team with Gene Haas called Stewart-Haas Racing. The team stopped its functioning in 2024 and the owners went separate ways. Currently, he is heavily involved in NHRA Drag Racing with his team, Tony Stewart Racing.

Tony Stewart makes feelings clear on striking a high-stakes NHRA deal

Tony Stewart had solidified a deal with Rinnai America Corporation, a former sponsor from his NASCAR days. Stewart expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting its benefits in the NHRA, where Rinnai can engage in business-to-business interactions within a neutral, exciting environment. He emphasized the value of hosting meetings with customers and showcasing the thrill of 11,000-plus horsepower drag racing.

"We’re able to have meetings with customers in the hospitality tent and then show them a great time at the racetrack and show them what 11,000-plus horsepower looks like, so it’s a great partnership. We’re very proud to represent them, and for us to have the opportunity to go to one of the distribution facilities and sign autographs for them before the event is something we always enjoy doing. They always do a great job with it, and it makes for a very fun weekend for us," he added. (via Drag Illustrated)

Rinnai America Corporation initially sponsored Chase Briscoe in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 and supported Leah Pruett and Matt Hagan in select NHRA events. Stewart praised Rinnai's engagement with the team, noting the enjoyable autograph sessions at distribution facilities.

