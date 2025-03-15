Tony Stewart’s team posts adorable picture of himself, wife Leah Pruett, and son Dominic

Tony Stewart's NHRA team shared a family picture of Stewart, Leah Pruett, and Dominic James on X (formerly Twitter). The Stewart family donned a black outfit theme, with the three-month-old Dominic rocking a race suit.

Stewart and his wife welcomed their first-born son in November 2024 during the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) season finale at Pomona Dragstrip. The same month witnessed the three-time NASCAR champion leave stock car racing following the discontinuation of Stewart-Haas Racing.

Tony Stewart Racing Nitro digressed from the NHRA to post a family picture of the Stewarts.

"We interrupt our regularly scheduled programming to bring you this sweetie 😍," the team wrote.

This NHRA season marks Tony Stewart's second year in the Top Fuel class as Leah Pruett decided to sit out another year to look after Dominic James. Stewart took over Pruett's seat last year while his wife dealt with pregnancy. He ended his debut season with the Rookie of the Year award and a ninth-place finish in the standings.

During the 2025 season-opener at Gainesville Raceway in Florida, Tony Stewart qualified 11th and faced Brittany Force in the first-round matchup. He beat Force with a time of 3.722 seconds to advance to the quarterfinals against Shawn Langdon.

However, the former NASCAR driver lost to Langdon by a narrow margin (3.742 seconds to his rival's 3.739-second effort).

Tony Stewart during the Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway - Source: Imagn

The 53-year-old racer will return to the dragstrip for the second stop of the 2025 season at the Firebird Motorsports Park. The NHRA Arizona Nationals will happen from March 21 to March 23.

Tony Stewart shared his thoughts on late fatherhood at 53

Tony Stewart was criticized by some for becoming a father in his 50s. While the now-NHRA driver admitted his age at 53 wasn't the ideal, Stewart said he would rather be selfish than not have his son Dominic James in this world.

In an interview with EPARTRADE in January 2025, the 49-time Cup race winner responded to the criticisms and said:

"I think the one negative in my eye is just the age. Obviously, I'm 53 years old. I would not say it's the ideal time by any means, but it's funny, we know how social media can be and how finicky the three or four percent of the world is and they don't mind sharing their ideas and saying how selfish it was." [1:53]

"Leah and I talk about it, we laugh about it a lot. I guess I would much rather be selfish and have this little boy in our lives and in this world than him not be in this world at all. So, I'm alright being called selfish for being a 53 year-old father," he added.

Stewart believes he had Dominic at the right time, considering how focused he was competing in NASCAR in his younger days.

The Indiana native retired from NASCAR in 2016 but stayed in the sport as a team co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing. Eight years later, he left the team, though co-owner Gene Haas retained it as Haas Factory Team and fielded Cole Custer for a single-car Cup entry.

