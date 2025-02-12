Tony Stewart’s team teases NASCAR legend and Co.'s return to racing in 3 weeks

Tony Stewart’s team, Tony Stewart Racing dropped two pictures of the car that will take center stage at the NHRA Top Fuel. In one of these pictures, the outfit also teased the NASCAR icon's return to racing for the upcoming year.

Racing legend Tony Stewart, fresh off a Rookie of the Year title, is set to ignite the NHRA Top Fuel scene in 2025 behind the wheel of the Dodge//SRT Direct Connection dragster. After a strong ninth-place finish last season, "Smoke" aims to build on his success, bringing his championship pedigree to the drag strip.

With his wife, Leah Pruett, taking time to focus on family, Stewart is ready to take the reins and chase Top Fuel glory. Racing fans worldwide are eager to witness the three-time Cup series champion's evolution in the high-octane world of drag racing.

The team tweeted a picture counting down to the NASCAR legend's debut at NHRA. The caption read:

"3 weeks until these hot rods are on-track"

Tony "Smoke" Stewart, the semi-retired American racing icon, left an indelible mark on NASCAR as both a driver and team owner. Renowned for his aggressive style and undeniable talent, Stewart clinched three Cup Series championships (2002, 2005, 2011), solidifying his place among the sport's elite. With 49 career Cup Series victories, Stewart currently holds the 15th spot on the all-time wins list.

Before its closure at the end of last season, his team SHR won 70 NASCAR Cup series races and earned two championships, making its tenure in the stock car racing series equally memorable.

"I miss my relationship with Larry" - Tony Stewart fondly recalled his late IndyCar godfather

Tony Stewart during qualifying for the Ford Performance Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

On the 25th anniversary of Tony Stewart Racing, Tony Stewart reflected on the profound impact of his late IndyCar mentor, Larry Curry. Curry, who passed away in 2020, was instrumental in Stewart's early career, recognizing his talent during a test for Team Menard in 1996 and securing him a contract. Stewart fondly remembers their friendship and the remarkable achievements they accomplished together over a short period. In an episode of the Pitt Pass Indy podcast with Bruce Martin, Stewart said:

"I miss it. I miss driving the cars. Obviously, we lost Larry Curry years ago and I miss my relationship with Larry. Larry and I had a friendship that expanded way beyond the racetrack. I really enjoyed learning the IndyCar side from him and what we were able to accomplish in three short years together was pretty remarkable," Stewart said [12:10 onwards].

Curry's influence extended beyond the racetrack, guiding Stewart toward pivotal career decisions. Despite Stewart's initial reluctance to leave IndyCar, Curry encouraged him to accept Joe Gibbs Racing's NASCAR offer, recognizing it as a life-changing opportunity. Curry even reached out to John Menard, but when Menard declined to match the offer, Stewart made the switch. This decision proved transformative, leading Stewart to two NASCAR Cup Series championships with Joe Gibbs Racing and a third with Stewart-Haas Racing.

