Tony Stewart's wife Leah expresses concern over losing out on 3-Mile-island wings amid reports of Hooters filing for bankruptcy

Leah Pruett, wife of NASCAR legend Tony Stewart, recently voiced her disappointment over reports that the popular restaurant chain Hooters is preparing to file for bankruptcy. The drag racer shared an Instagram story about the possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy and expressed her concern over not being able to get the famous 3-Mile-Island wing sauce anymore.

The restaurant chain, famous for its sports bar atmosphere and signature Hooters Girls, has been struggling financially, leading to concerns about potential closures. The famous Hooters 3-Mile-Island Wing Sauce is a spicy, hot sauce that's great on wings, ribs, shrimp, and more. It's made with aged red cayenne, jalapeño, Tabasco, and habanero peppers.

According to a Bloomberg report, Hooters is in conversation with the law firm Ropes & Gray in its preparation to file a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Although no final decision has been made, the report suggests that the bankruptcy process could begin in the coming months.

Hooters, which operates close to 300 outlets across the country, has faced increasing financial difficulties. The report indicates that the company has been taking significantly longer than usual to pay its vendors. The company had already closed around 40 underperforming outlets in June of last year.

Tony Stewart's wife seems to be unhappy about the possible closure of the Hooters franchisees nearest to her home. Resharing the post on Instagram, she captioned her story saying:

"How will I get my 3-Mile_Island wings now 😒"

Screengrab of Leah Pruett's Instagram Story (@leah.pruett via Instagram)

She even added the song "It's Just a Burning Memory" by The Caretaker as the background music to her story, further hinting at her unhappy mood.

Tony Stewart gets called for the NHRA Right Trailers All-Star Callout

With his wife, Leah Pruettstepping away from the NHRA Top Fuel Dragster series mid-season in 2024 due to her pregnancy, Tony Stewart had to jump in the car for the rest of the season. Now, as Leah has extended her time off to raise their son Dominic, Stewart will compete in his first full-time Dragster season in 2025.

He is the reigning NHRA Top Fuel Rookie of the Year and finished last season in ninth place. This meant that he was not supposed to be taking part in the Right Trailers NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout. The race, which is a bonus event with substantial cash prizes, is scheduled for Saturday, March 8, ahead of the official start of the season in Gainesville.

However, with Tony Schumacher electing to not compete in the Gainesville event, Tony Stewart was promoted to the eighth and final spot on the All-Star Callout grid. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion recently shared his thoughts on receiving a spot in the bonus event.

"I’m looking forward to competing in the Top Fuel Callout at Gainesville. The field is stacked with talent, and we won’t know who we are up against until we get there, so that adds an exciting element to the event. Hopefully, we’re able to bring home the trophy and some extra bonus money for the team for all of their hard work,” Tony Stewart shared (via NHRA).

The official 2025 Top Fuel Dragster season will kick off on Sunday, March 9, with the NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway in Florida.

