Tony Stewart’s wife Leah Pruett celebrates stunning NHRA viewership results that roped in 1,036,000 people

Tony Stewart’s wife and drag racer, Leah Pruett, has reacted to the staggering viewership numbers that the NHRA pulled during the U.S Nationals in Indianapolis. She applauded the ratings in a story post on Instagram.

Stewart has enjoyed a successful NHRA season, including winning the Regular Season Championship in Top Fuel at the 71st Annual NHRA U.S. Nationals. This was his first big NHRA title as he had won the title in the elimination rounds with a 39-point margin over Shawn Langdon. Stewart has been performing well all season and won Las Vegas and Chicago.

At the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, Tony Stewart qualified in the 10th position and made his way through the rounds with impressive runs. He has beaten the likes of Steve Torrence and Kyle Wurtzel in some of the toughest races, thus gaining much-needed points to be back on the top of the points standings and earn the regular-season championship.

Despite a close final loss to Justin Ashley, Stewart played his way through the event to once again make it clear that he was a formidable competitor in the championship, going into the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Leah Pruett shared clapping emojis to the news of the U.S Nationals posting more than one million viewers (1,036,000) on Labor Day Monday on its FOX broadcast. The event was up 53% when compared to last year's event on the same day.

Screenshot via Instagram - Source: @leah.pruett

Leah Pruett is a renowned American drag racer who started racing in the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League when she was eight and worked her way up through the ranks to Pro Mod and Nostalgia Funny Car before she first appeared on Top Fuel in 2013.

Leah Pruett ended 499-day-long Top Fuel hiatus by testing Tony Stewart's ride

In June 2025, Leah Pruett ended a 499-day hiatus from Top Fuel drag racing by testing Tony Stewart's NHRA dragster at Virginia Motorsports Park. Despite challenging weather conditions with high temperatures, she expressed on social media how great it felt to get back behind the wheel and "knock the rust off".

The test was planned months in advance and involved checking key parts, with Leah adjusting the car setup originally built for Tony Stewart. She emphasized the importance of keeping her NHRA license current and balancing her roles as both a racer and a mother on Instagram:

"499 days. That’s how long it had been since I last wheeled a Top Fueler — until Monday. ☺️ And trust me… I didn’t care that we were testing in some of the nastiest conditions ever (98.6º ambient, 146º on the track). After 499 days out of the seat… it felt incredibly good to knock the rust off."

She further added:

"This test day had been in the works for months. I drove Tony’s car — the one built and fitted for him. Swapped out seat inserts and a couple belts, and I was… dialed in-ish. 😏 We got in 3 good hits in, checked off key items from our parts test list, and left @racevmp with self assurance that ‘racer Leah’ can absolutely co-exist with ‘mamma Leah.’ Keeping my NHRA license current means a lot to me."

Leah Pruett, a 12-time NHRA winner, has been on a break from professional racing to start a family with her husband Tony Stewart, a former NASCAR Cup Series champion who has transitioned into NHRA as a team owner.

