Tony Stewart’s wife Leah Pruett drops 2-word reaction as she attends WWE legend Goldberg’s final match

Tony Stewart and his wife, Leah Pruett, were in attendance at WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. The night marked the final chapter in Goldberg's storied in-ring career, and the popular motorsports couple stood in full support.

Pruett shared much of the evening at the State Farm Arena through her Instagram stories. In her final story, she shared an emotional response to the occasion by sharing a picture and writing:

"Emotional ending."

Tony Stewart, Cody Rhodes, and Leah Pruett flank Bill Goldberg and his team. Source: @leah.pruett via Instagram

The 40th edition of WWE's Saturday Main Event show at the State Farm Arena on July 12 drew a crowd that included athletes, celebrities, and longtime fans of the "Monday Night Wars" icon.

After the main event, Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett joined Goldberg, wrestlers Cody Rhodes, Diamond Dallas Page, and Goldberg's inner circle on stage for his post-match retirement speech. Goldberg addressed the crowd for the last time as a WWE performer. He said:

"First off, I don't think I've ever lost here in Atlanta. So, I do apologize for going out a little subpar. I've got over a 100 friends and family, who've come from all over the world. And I just got to say, I cannot thank y'all enough. The fans in Atlanta have been absolutely wonderful. I love you. I couldn't have done it without you."

While Goldberg is already a WWE Hall of Famer since 2018, his final match this weekend served as a symbolic handoff to the next generation. He lost against the current World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. The bout carried the gravitas expected from Goldberg's swan song and was a fitting end to a career that helped define an era.

Tony Stewart's eventful summer in NHRA continues with Leah Pruett by his side

Tony Stewart during the Summit Equipment Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park. Source: Imagn

While the Atlanta appearance was a rare crossover, the NHRA's summer schedule continues to be where Tony Stewart is truly making headlines. The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals at Norwalk marked the halfway point of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, and no Top Fuel driver has surprised more this year than Stewart himself.

Last season, Stewart's rookie Top Fuel campaign had flashes of potential but was riddled with inconsistency, including 10 first-round exits. He replaced his wife, Leah Pruett, as she took a break to start a family. The couple became parents last November, and Preutt has since been steadily assisting the former NASCAR champion.

With wins in Las Vegas and Chicago and a perfect record of advancing beyond the first round in every event so far, Stewart currently leads the Top Fuel standings with 848 points.

In team points, Stewart's team trails only Doug Kalitta's Mac Tools operation, with Justin Ashley's crew sitting third, forming a tightly contested trio as the NHRA heads into the second half of the regular season. Last week, Stewart went out in the third round of the Summit Racing Equipment Nationals against Clay Millican.

Tony Stewart and Clay Millican during the Summit Equipment Nationals. Source: Imagn

After the mid-season break, Tony Stewart will return for the NHRA Northwest Nationals on July 18 at Pacific Raceways.

