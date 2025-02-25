Tony Stewart’s wife Leah Pruett flaunts effortless gym attire amid her unique “Hotworx” gym routine 

Former NASCAR driver and team owner Tony Stewart’s wife Leah Pruett recently shared her workout routine, Hotworx. Pruett is a 12-time NHRA Top Fuel race winner but is on a break. Stewart and Pruett, who have been married since 2021, welcomed their first child, Dominic James Stewart, in November last year.

Ad

In her latest Instagram story, Pruett shared a picture of herself wearing a sleeveless t-shirt and shorts at the gym. She also asked her followers about the Hotworx workout:

"Who's heard of hotworx?!"

Pruett's story on February 25. Source: @leah.pruett on Instagram

The Hotworx fitness program mixes infrared heat with isometric exercises like planks, squats, and wall sits. This type of training is supposed to burn more calories, improve flexibility, and build strength faster.

Ad

Trending

"I’m not letting that take any moment away from being with this baby" - Tony Stewart's wife Leah Pruett refused to return to racing

Leah Pruett started racing in Top Fuel in 2013 with Dote Racing after competing in other drag racing categories. She joined Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) in 2009 and has always ranked in the top 10 since her first win in 2016. Her best season was 2023, where she finished third overall.

Ad

The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion took Pruett's place as the driver of the Top Fuel dragster at TSR last year. During an interview with Behind the Catch Fence last December, Pruett shared her plans to continue her break from racing for another year to focus on motherhood.

"As much as I can't wait to, at some point, whenever that is, get back in a dragster, it’s not 2025. I’m looking forward to that. I’m not letting that take any moment away from being with this baby," Pruett said [03:43 onwards].

Ad

"Literally, you know, his face is changing every day, and he’s growing every day. Our phones now have hundreds of photos on them and videos of just pure baby nothingness. I’m just making sure we capture it. I keep it right here, keep it in my heart, because he’s going to be walking, talking, and talking back to Tony sooner than we can imagine...I’m having the best time of my life," she added.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Tony Stewart is gearing up for the Top Fuel All-Star Callout for the NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway. After a ninth-place rank in the final standings and the Rookie of the Year honors in NHRA Top Fuel last season, Stewart will compete in the eight-car bonus race for the first time on March 8. The special race lets eight Top Fuel drivers pick their opponents and compete for a big win to start the 2025 NHRA season.

Tony Stewart will take the eighth spot after eight-time Top Fuel champion Tony Schumacher opted out of the race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"