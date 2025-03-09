Tony Stewart’s wife Leah Pruett makes her feelings known on 'stoked' son Dominic's 'first official' NHRA race

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart’s wife and drag racer Leah Pruett took their three-month-old son Dominic to Gainesville Raceway. Stewart will be competing in the Right Trailers All-Star Top Fuel Call-out for the first time in his career.

Stewart is currently filling in for his wife, who has opted for a temporary hiatus from her racing career due to her responsibilities as a new mother. On Saturday, Pruett posted a picture of herself with little Dominic on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote,

“It's Dom's first official @NHRA race, and he was so stoked to watch his dad compete in the All-Star Top Fuel Callout, but mother nature's sprinkler system has been in full force today, moving the Callout to #Pomona. #SoCal fans, you're in for a treat.”

The star-studded event was supposed to kick off at the 56th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals originally scheduled for March 7-9. However, it got rescheduled due to rain.

As per reports, the race will now be held at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Pomona, California from March 27-30.

NASCAR vet Tony Stewart shares his thoughts on fatherhood duties

Throughout his career in NASCAR's premier series, Tony Stewart won 62 races, 49 of which were in the Cup Series. He retired in 2016 after bagging three championships and recording 15 poles, 187 top-fives, and 308 top-10s.

Besides his array of accolades as a driver, Stewart is also known as a team owner, series owner, and racetrack owner. But there’s one thing that the NASCAR Hall of Famer has never done in his life, and that is changing a baby’s diaper.

Nevertheless, he will have to do it now.

“I never thought I would say this: I’m kind of looking forward to this a little bit because I feel like it’s a rite of passage to a certain degree as a father," Tony Stewart said (via NewsPressNow). “So it is coming, and I’m planning and, psychologically, in the right frame of mind to do this.”

"I’ve watched him pull the diaper down and I’ve seen what’s in there, and I immediately exit stage right. So I’m going to have to commit to this one. But once we do the first one, it’ll be fine, I’m sure,” he added.

Safe to say, Dominic has changed Stewart's racing career by leaps and bounds. The biggest change is perhaps how he deals with a bad day at work nowadays. Reflecting on the same, Stewart said (via AP News),

“If you have a bad run and you get a chance to go back to the bus just for five minutes, and he’s awake and you see him smile one time, that bad run doesn’t seem so bad."

NHRA will hold the 2025 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals on March 30. Tony Stewart will face Steve Torrence in the inaugural round. Defending world champion Anton Brown will compete against Shawn Langdon. Other pairings include Doug Kalitta versus Clay Millican and Justin Ashley versus Brittany Force.

