Tony Stewart's wife Leah Pruett marks son's 9-month milestone with adorable video at Brainerd Raceway

Tony Stewart's wife, Leah Pruett, shared a heartwarming Instagram story celebrating her son Dominic's nine-month milestone. The adorable clip was filmed during her visit to Stewart's race at Brainerd Raceway on Sunday, August 17.Stewart and Leah announced their engagement in March 2021, and later tied the knot on November 21 in Los Cabos, Mexico. Their son, Dominic James Stewart, was born on November 17, 2024, and ever since his birth, Leah has taken a step back from her racing commitments to focus on motherhood.Stewart filled in for her at NHRA events during this period and continues to do so, as he competed in the NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.Notably, the day also marked nine months since Dominic's birth, and Leah shared an adorable Instagram story with the following caption:&quot;Dominic is nine months old today.&quot;Leah Pruett's Instagram story of her son, Dominic. Source:@Instagram/leah.pruettTony Stewart secured a first-round victory over Josh Hart at Brainerd, but was eliminated in the quarter-finals. He ultimately finished sixth in the Top Fuel category, while Doug Callitta took the top step.The former Cup Series champion sits second in the standings, 48 points behind season leader Shawn Langdon.Leah Pruett tests waters with Tony Stewart's car at VirginiaLeah Pruett returned to the driver’s seat of a Top Fuel dragster after a 499-day hiatus. She attended a private test session organized by Tony Stewart Racing and shared an Instagram post with a heartfelt note on her comeback.The post captured her initial thoughts on getting to grips with Stewart's car, as she opened up about balancing her racing career with her role as a mother.&quot;499 days. That’s how long it had been since I last wheeled a Top Fueler — until Monday. ☺️ And trust me… I didn’t care that we were testing in some of the nastiest conditions ever (98.6º ambient, 146º on the track). After 499 days out of the seat… it felt incredibly good to knock the rust off.&quot;This test day had been in the works for months. I drove Tony’s car — the one built and fitted for him. Swapped out seat inserts and a couple belts, and I was… dialed in-ish. 😏 We got in 3 good hits in, checked off key items from our parts test list, and left @racevmp with self assurance that ‘racer Leah’ can absolutely co-exist with ‘mamma Leah.’&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from the test session, there's been no official news about Leah's return to competitive racing. Meanwhile, Tony Stewart is enjoying a rather successful stint in the NHRA, claiming two wins in the Top Fuel category and two more in Top Alcohol Dragsters. Moreover, he has also clinched a Countdown Berth for a second straight year.