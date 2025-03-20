Tony Stewart's wife Leah Pruett reflects on 'real rough' 40 days in hopeful note celebrating son Dominic's 4-month milestone

Former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart’s son Dominic is officially four months old. On that note, Stewart’s wife Leah took to Instagram, and shared a picture of their little munchkin just a few hours ago.

Leah Pruett is a professional driver herself. However, she is currently on a temporary hiatus from her duties as a driver. Stewart is in his second straight season, filling in for his wife in Tony Stewart Racing’s Top Fuel dragster.

Stewart and Pruett welcomed their first child last year in November. Fast forward to today, Dominic is 26 inches “tall” already, and weighs 16 pounds. Safe to say that the little guy is growing up quite fast.

“Dominic is officially 4 months old! Just had his checkup yesterday, he’s 16lbs, 26” long, and in the 66th percentile,” Pruett wrote in the caption of her post. “Sometimes I call him “Applebees” because he’s “eating good in the neighborhood”. lol.”

“This last month has been real rough with the 40 days of Florida travel and endless life challenges thrown at us, but I feel things are looking up! I’m ready for them to look up,” she added.

Leah has a lot of responsibilities at TSR, even though she is away from the cockpit. Besides taking care of Dominic, she works in the pit under a full-time schedule. Reflecting on the same, Stewart said in a statement (via NHRA),

“She doesn't just sit around. She's working in the pit and has a full schedule. We have help with Dominic here, and it's gone really, really well, and if I have a bad run, and I get a chance to go back to the bus just for five minutes, and he's awake and I see him smile one time, that bad run doesn't seem so bad anymore.”

Last year, Tony Stewart finished ninth in the driver standings and bagged the prestigious Rookie of the Year award. One race into the 2025 season (Gainesville), the veteran racer sits seventh in the standings, 69 points behind leader Anton Brown.

“I've kept very busy”- Tony Stewart’s wife Leah sums up her involvement in NHRA

Looking after a four-month-old toddler and running a full-time schedule in NHRA is indeed a hard nut to crack, and Leah Pruett knows that. Lately, she has been very busy with her duties as a new mother.

However, that hasn’t stopped her from staying involved with Tony Stewart Racing. She is not in a hurry to return behind the wheel, but she doesn’t want to lose her edge as a team player.

“There's not a strategy, by any means. This is the first day of the first race of my first season with a child,” she said (via Autoweek). “And even though there's not a strategy for it, my heart says that I'll be back in a race car.”

“I don't know which one it will be or what category, what class or what year, but it will be there, because I'm so involved with the team, specifically the Top Fuel team, on a couple projects. I've kept very busy so that I don't lose involvement,” she explained.

Leah Pruett is a 12-time winner in the Top Fuel division. She competed last in 2023 and finished third in the final point standings with two wins.

