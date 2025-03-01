Leah Pruett, wife of Tony Stewart, recently updated her Instagram story as she enjoyed her vacation with her son Dominic James Stewart. The drag racer has been on a break from racing since 2024 and gave birth to her son in November.

The caption hinted at downtime for the NHRA Top Fuel driver. She was seen relaxing with her son and enjoying a salad on the poolside in a serene setting under sunshine. She captioned her post:

"Vacation Mode"

Leah Pruett enjoying her vacation poolside with son.

Leah Pruett is a strong competitor in professional drag racing. She races in the NHRA Top Fuel category and has won 12 times. Leah has celebrated many national event wins in the NHRA. She became a top driver after winning the SAMTech Factory Stock Showdown championship in 2019.

She is also married to Tony Stewart, a household name in NASCAR. Stewart boasts a stellar racing career, which includes three NASCAR Cup Series titles as a driver. The 53-year-old also won the IndyCar championship in 1997.

While fans are accustomed to seeing Pruett and Stewart in racing environments with the former on the drag strip and the latter on the NASCAR track or in the team owner’s box now, these personal moments offer a different perspective.

Tony Stewart's life after NASCAR retirement

Tony Stewart retired from full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing in 2016 but he is far from done with motorsports. He remains deeply involved in drag and dirt racing beyond racing just stock cars.

He has been competing in the Top Fuel category in his wife's absence and was crowned the NHRA Rookie of the Year in 2024. Stewart has achieved significant success in NHRA with his team, Tony Stewart Racing. As a team owner, he fields a Top Fuel car for himself and a Funny Car for driver Matt Hagan.

Tony Strewart in NHRA - Ford Performance Nationals - Source: Imagn

Beyond drag racing, Stewart continues his involvement in dirt track racing as well. He owns the Eldora Speedway - a well-known half-mile dirt oval in Ohio. He also used to own the All-Star Circuit of Champions before selling it to fellow racers Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet in 2023.

Apart from enjoying racing, Tony Stewart also recently shared his emotions about becoming a father:

"I'm still intense at the racetrack and I still want to win, but I just feel like I'm at a place where I'm ready for a family," said Stewart via Athlton Magazine.

Stewart's personal life shows his softer side away from competitive racing. He is busier than ever but is also focused on family life with Leah Pruett and their son.

