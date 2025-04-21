Tony Stewart’s wife Leah’s Easter post with son Dominic warms hearts on IG

Tony Stewart's wife, Leah Pruett, shared a heartwarming picture with her son Dominic Stewart on Instagram. With her post, she also wished her followers a Happy Easter.

Stewart and Pruett bonded over their shared love for racing and began their relationship at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The couple tied the knot in November 2021 and welcomed their first child, Dominic James Stewart, in November 2024.

Leah Pruett shared a heartwarming picture with her son on her Instagram story on the occasion of Easter on Sunday, April 20. She also tagged her husband, Tony Stewart, in the post.

Here is a snapshot of her story:

Leah Pruett's Instagram Story with her son Via Instagram

Both Stewart and Pruett have achieved plenty of success in their respective racing careers. Pruett is a 12-time NHRA Top Fuel race winner, and is also involved in advocating for women in motorsports.

On the other hand, Stewart is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and clinched 49 Cup Series race wins before his retirement. He also won the IndyCar title in 1997.

Tony Stewart makes statements about his love for NASCAR

Tony Stewart appears to be ready to make his return to NASCAR, this time as a supporter and fan. After his Cup Series team Stewart-Haas Racing decided to fold last season, after 15 years of operation, Stewart decided to focus on other aspects of his career and life.

Tony Stewart with his wife and son- Source: Imagn

"I'm definitely planning on coming back to NASCAR races. As a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, I get a hard card. I don't know if NASCAR has the ability to revoke that or not but until they do revoke it, I'm going to take advantage of having a hard card and I definitely want to come back and see everybody."

"I miss a lot of things about NASCAR and most of all the people. The people are what I enjoyed about it and the relationships I had there. Definitely looking forward to coming back and seeing everybody," Stewart said on his appearance on SiriusXM Radio.

Stewart had been critical of the sport while explaining his decision to leave NASCAR last year, and he even claimed that he was not a fan of the direction the sport was headed.

Since his exit from NASCAR, Stewart has been racing in NHRA and won his first Top Fuel race recently.

