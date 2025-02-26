Tony Stewart's wife Leah shares adorable video of son Dom's time at the track, calling him 'the real star of the show'

Leah Pruett, wife of three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart, recently shared a heartwarming video of their son, Dominic, enjoying at the racetrack. In a clip posted on Instagram, Pruett highlighted her son’s special moments at the trackside, capturing him spending time in Stewart’s motorhome.

Tony Stewart, who made his Top Fuel Dragster Series debut in 2024, took on the challenge after Pruett stepped away due to her pregnancy. Their son, Dominic, was born on Sunday, November 17, the same day Stewart was scheduled to compete in the NHRA season finale at Pomona Dragstrip.

Since then, Pruett has extended her break from competition into the 2025 season to focus on raising Dominic. While Pruett remains on the sidelines, Stewart will continue to race for his team, Tony Stewart Racing (TSR), which marks its 25th year in motorsports.

Despite his busy schedule, Stewart still makes time for his family, and Leah occasionally brings Dominic to the track to support him. She captioned her recent Instagram post with a short and sweet line for her son that read:

"🌟The real star of the show🌟"

Stewart’s 2025 season will be his first full-time campaign in the NHRA Nationals Series. This comes after he cut ties with Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of 2024.

Several business challenges, including the difficulty of running four full-time charters in the Cup Series plus the added personal responsibilities on Tony Stewart, led to him and Gene Haas parting ways and shutting down the operations of three of the team’s four charters.

Tony Stewart to compete in the Top Fuel All-Star Callout event

As Tony Stewart prepares for his first full-time NHRA season, he has also been given a confirmed spot in the Right Trailers NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout. The bonus event, which will take place on March 8, 2025, at Gainesville Raceway, features eight top-performing drivers based on their 2024 qualifying results.

Stewart was not initially included in the Callout lineup. However, with Tony Schumacher withdrawing from the event, Stewart was elevated to the eighth and final position. Being the last-place seed, he will be picked as an opponent by one of the higher-ranked drivers in the opening round.

He recently shared his excitement for the upcoming event, saying that the unpredictability of the event makes it even more enjoyable.

“I’m looking forward to competing in the Top Fuel Callout at Gainesville. The field is stacked with talent, and we won’t know who we are up against until we get there, so that adds an exciting element to the event. Hopefully, we’re able to bring home the trophy and some extra bonus money for the team for all of their hard work,” Stewart was quoted as saying by NHRA.

The 2025 NHRA Top Fuel Dragster season will kick off on March 9, at the Gainesville Raceway.

