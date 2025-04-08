Tony Stewart’s wife Leah shares a sweet birthday note for ‘one of the best fabricators in the world’

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart’s wife Leah Pruett recently shared a birthday wish for their close friend and metal fabricator, Jake Jordan, on social media.

Ad

Leah and the three-time Cup Series champion tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed their first child, Dominic James Stewart, in November last year. Leah, who is a 12-time NHRA Top Fuel race winner, went on a break from racing the NHRA to focus on her new role as a mother. In a stories post on Instagram, she shared pictures of Stewart and Jordan and wrote a sweet birthday note.

"To a great friend, 75 Hard Alumni, and one of the best fabricators in the world! HBD @azfreeride. Already showing Dominic off road clips lol," Leah wrote.

Ad

Trending

Leah Pruett's story on April 8 (Source: @leah.pruett on Instagram)

Tony Stewart took Leah's place in the NHRA Top Fuel dragster for his team Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) last season and finished ninth overall. He also took home the Rookie of the Year honors after advancing to four semifinals. This year, the 53-year-old almost won his first win after reaching the final round at Pomona Dragstrip during the 65th annual NHRA Winternationals.

Ad

"Ready for some better sleep nights" - Tony Stewart’s wife Leah Pruett shares candid update on life as a first-time mother

Leah Pruett and Tony Stewart's son turned four months old in March. The baby boy, Dominic was born just hours before the In-N-Out Burger NHRA season finale in Pomona. Stewart, who had advanced to the semifinals, had to fly from Pomona, California to Phoenix to witness the birth of his son.

Ad

Leah shared a post on Instagram to mark Dominic's four-month milestone and opened up about the struggles with travel. She is present for each race and helps the TSR team behind the scenes.

"Dominic is officially 4 months old...This last month has been real rough with the 40 days of Florida travel and endless life challenges thrown at us, but I feel things are looking up! I’m ready for them to look up," Leah wrote.

Ad

Leah further shared her recent struggles and hoped for more sleep and wins.

"No more sunk motorhomes at 2 am, hospitalized help in Daytona, or flooded house with turbofans blowing any shred of peace we had away…I’m ready for some better sleep nights, some racing in the sunshine and a good dose of Wally Winning," she added.

Ad

Ad

Leah joined TSR, which also fields Funny Car entry for four-time NHRA champion, Matt Hagan, in 2021. She ended her last season in 2023 in the third spot overall, her best since debut in 2013.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will resume this weekend at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on April 11-13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More