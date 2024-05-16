Tony Stewart’s wife putting family first but not ruling out NHRA return: “I’m not going to rob our family short of that time”

Despite staying away from her dragster this year, Top Fuel driver and Tony Stewart's wife, Leah Pruett, has recently put forward the word that she will be back behind the wheel sooner rather than later. However, she also said that she did not want to compromise on the family time that came with motherhood.

While speaking to Racer.com, Pruett said that while she intends to return to racing sooner than later, she didn't want to "rob her family" of any time.

“I still have every intention of getting back inside the car sooner (rather than later). But I’m not going to rob our family short of that time," exclaimed Pruett. "But I know I’ll be back inside, and that makes me feel complete when I’m at the track with Tony, watching him race."

"I don’t feel left out in any way; if anything, I feel blessed that he’s allowed me to do this, and I’m going to be able to get back in," she added.

Tony Stewart's wife has 18 career victories under her belt, with 12 of them coming in the Top Fuel category. Last year, she recorded two wins and four runner-up finishes, en route to a top 3 position in the Top Fuel point standings.

Tony Stewart is ready for the Route 66 Nationals

Tony Stewart at a NASCAR Xfinity Series event in Phoenix

Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) has two entries in this year's Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals. One is Tony Stewart himself, as a rookie in the Top Fuel category and the other is 4X Funny Car champion, Matt Hagan in the Funny Car division. More interestingly, Stewart is the only driver to attempt the oval track, the dirt track, and the dragstrip in Chicago.

In an interview with motorsports.media, the 4X NASCAR Cup Series champion said:

"It’s honestly a lot of fun for me to be racing in a totally different discipline than I have in the past, but still going to properties and facilities that I’ve raced at in the past in NASCAR and dirt track racing. So anytime we go to a place that is somewhat familiar to me, I enjoy the opportunity to do something different there and try to rewrite the record books.”

Stewart added that there was no experience like that at an NHRA race where cars over 11,000 horsepower were used.

“I really believe no matter what form of sports they follow there’s just not an experience like what you get at a NHRA race to see cars with over 11,000 horsepower that run 300 miles per hour. It’s not something you’re going to see in downtown Chicago whether you’re at the NASCAR race or you go to a baseball game, hockey game, or football game. It’s just not the same experience.

Stewart is currently seventh in the NHRA Missiion Foods Drag Racing Series, with 260 points to his name.