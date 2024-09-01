Tony Stewart star Josh Berry confirms no NASCAR feedback after Daytona airborne chaos

Josh Berry recently denied any feedback update given to him by the NASCAR officials on his #4 Ford getting airborne at Daytona International Speedway. The 33-year-old driver wreck was the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series' third such incident in two weeks.

With two laps remaining of the Cok Zero Sugar 400 race, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver Berry was on the front row with Austin Cindric when the former got loose in front of #2 Cindric. As a result, Berry turned sideways, flipped, and slid upside down until the car hit the inside wall. Moreover, the impact made the #4 Ford spin for quite some time before coming to a halt.

In a recent media interaction, the Late Model Stock Cars star Berry believed the car stayed intact and prevailed even after getting airborne. He said:

"Overall felt good. I mean everything everything on the car held up well. I mean, it's kind of like I said after the wreck, right other than the car flipping and getting airborne. I think everything held on well."

When asked about having a conversation with NASCAR and getting feedback on the car getting airborne, Berry said:

"No, they haven't. You know, I could have I think we just got the car back Thursday and everything looked well. I haven't seen it yet. But yeah, I think that you know, it's hard to say obviously. It's not ideal. I think it has a lot to do in my opinion."

"The fact that the two car were kind of on the left side of me packing that air underneath as well, right? Didn't flip so I think it's just circumstance sometimes. Obviously, it's something to get figured out and get better, but that'll happen in time," he added.

Here's a look at Josh Berry's #4 Ford getting airborne:

"It's a complicated situation," - NASCAR Senior VP on the cars getting airborne at Daytona

NASCAR Senior VP of Competitions Elton Sawyer shed light on the airborne crashes and claimed early stages wrecks "showed no indications" of cars getting airborne.

It wasn't just Josh Berry who got airborne, Michael McDowell's #34 Ford also got airborne and caused multi-car wrecks.

Here's a video of Michael McDowell's Daytona crash:

Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Senior VP Sawyer elaborated on the situation and stated:

"We had a couple of incidents early in the race where isingle cars were just spinning and showed no indications of getting up in the air. So, again, it's a complicated situation there when you're running the speeds that we're running and you put multiple cars close together and how they affect each other."

"So, our guys in the back, I know they've been working since Saturday night to recreate all that and still some additional work on our side to be done," he added.

However, the drivers were unharmed after such horrific wrecks as the Next-Gen stayed intact but the growing concern of cars getting airborne has certainly stirred up conversations in the NASCAR community.

