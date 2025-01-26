“Too cute not to share”: Bubba Wallace’s wife Amanda gushes over her son Becks in recent IG update

Bubba Wallace's wife, Amanda Wallace, took to her social media account to share an image of their newborn, Becks Hayden. As seen on her Instagram stories, Mrs. Wallace shared a picture of her baby with an adorable caption.

Amanda is quite active on social media, especially on Instagram. It's where she often shares updates about her life, and a recent update was about her son, Becks.

She uploaded an image of her son Becks, and wrote in the caption:

"Too cute not to share."

Here's the screenshot of Amanda Wallace's Instagram stories post:

Credit: Amanda Wallace on Instagram.

Becks Hayden was born on September 29 last year, and he is the couple's first child.

Bubba Wallace got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Carter, on July 30, 2021. After one and a half years of their engagement, the couple got married on December 31, 2022.

Around one year and nine months later, their baby Becks was born. As the newborn baby arrived in the Wallace family, he changed the lives of Bubba and Amanda Wallace to a great extent.

Bubba Wallace shared how baby Becks changed his and Amanda Wallace's lives

Bubba Wallace once spoke about how the birth of their son changed his and his wife's lives. In a conversation with Motorcycle Sports, the 23XI Racing driver touched upon how their everyday life had a drastic, yet impactful change.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) and wife Amanda Wallace - Source: Getty Images

Here's what he said about the change:

"We went to brunch the other day, and my man's passed out for the last hour and a half sitting there. We're having a nice talk at the table, and as soon as the food comes, he is wide awake, screaming, wanting to feed, and it's like ‘ooh man, sorry mama, you got to wait to eat now. He's got to eat.’"

"It takes a little bit more time, I say add on 15 minutes to what you previously would do—you’re going to be 15 minutes late,” he said. “You know, that's OK. You got a pretty damn good excuse. “But it’s all been great, it’s all been fun. He’s healthy, mama’s healthy, so it’s good," he added.

Away from his family, Bubba Wallace is all set to continue for 23XI Racing in the Cup Series. He will be in charge of the #23 Cup Series entry alongside existing teammate Tyler Reddick's #45 entry, and Riley Herbst's #35 entry.

The driver from Mobile, Alabama had an underwhelming outing in the 2024 Cup Series season, where he failed to win a race and make it to the playoffs. His teammate Reddick, however, became the regular season champion and qualified for the Championship 4, but lost to Joey Logano in Phoenix.

