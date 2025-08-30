"Too many dollar signs": Chase Elliott remains hopeless with his 'less is more' belief on NASCAR schedule

Chase Elliott has shared a hopeless take on NASCAR's schedule. During a media interaction with Jordan Bianchi ahead of the playoffs, the Hendrick Motorsports driver opened up about his 'less is more' belief with the number of races in the sport.

Bianchi mentioned how NASCAR can learn from college football in the sense that they have 12 games. Because of this, every game feels 'really, really important.' However, in NASCAR, it's 38 races, which, in Bianchi's opinion, makes it difficult to make everything feel important.

However, if there are 12-15 games on the playoff schedule, all of a sudden, everything becomes more significant. This was a lesson that Jordan Bianchi claimed NASCAR could learn, something Chase Elliott agreed with.

"I think it's a great lesson that I wish we could take to and do something with. Look, the reality is that's not going to happen. I think we all understand that. But there is definitely something to the fact that this season's short and by the time this time of year rolls around, everyone's hungry for it.

"Everyone's excited about it. And I think that would totally be the case for us, too. But there's too many dollar signs and things in place for that to ever change, at least in my time," he descibed.

Bianchi mentioned that when the season ends in college football in early January, it doesn't start until late August. Due to this, fans begin to miss the action. In NASCAR, the season ends in November, and by February, it starts again.

Chase Elliott found that to be an interesting thing, being a huge fan of baseball as well. He elaborated:

"I'm like, 'Man, they just got done playing, right? I'd be okay if they didn't start back for a little while.' But I think the football thing, they seem to have a a nice balance and great lesson there. I don't know how you apply that for what we do, but there's definitely a good a good lesson. Less is more."

Chase Elliott opens up on whether the length of the season gets to him

Further sharing his thoughts on the schedule, Chase Elliott suggested that increasing the off weekends would be 'a win for everyone.' He believed that it would make fans hungrier for their product, which could be a healthy thing for everyone involved in the sport.

Elliott further shared that in his crew, the model of rotation didn't exist, because of which it's the same group across the season. When asked whether he felt, as a driver, 'grinded down' as the season goes on, he said, via the aforementioned source:

"I think it's natural to for that a little bit. Probably not as much as it could be or, you know, in certain roles for sure. I mean, I just think about like the truck drivers and the guys that are on the road constantly. I think that's definitely would be a really tough spot."

Chase Elliott said that he gave those people in NASCAR 'a lot of credit.' He recalled the 'incredible' feat hauler drivers pulled off with Mexico-Pocono races back to back.

Elliott claimed that he felt 'terrible' for what they endure, but they are the ones who make the show go on in NASCAR. He emphasized that it was an important perspective to remember.

