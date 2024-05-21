Top 10 hilarious memes after Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. brawl at North Wilkesboro All-Star race

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got into a major brawl with Kyle Busch after the end of the NASCAR All-Star race. For a brief period on the first lap of the race, the two drivers engaged in a heated discussion.

While Joey Logano won the race without a battle, leading 199 of the 200 laps, Stenhouse Jr. and Busch shared quite a battle. Starting in 16th position, the former tried to pass Busch, who was starting in 14th place, at the beginning of the race. As a result, Busch brushed against the wall but suffered almost no damage.

During the next lap, Busch returned to the back of Stenhouse Jr. and pushed him hard enough that he hit the wall head-on. As a result, he was forced to retire from the race. He then parked his car in front of Busch's pit box and patiently waited there till the end of the race. Eventually, the two drivers got into in a heated argument.

Stenhouse Jr. took no time and pounded Busch down with a punch, While he was down, the former's father, Ricky Stenhouse Sr., also took the opportunity to hit Busch. The team stopped both drivers before matters got worse.

While this was quite intense, the Internet found it rather amusing. Users shared hilarious comments and memes surrounding the incident. Here are some of the best ones:

#10: "Get this man a WWE contract. What a beast."

#9: "Gonna tell my kid this is Ricky Stenhouse."

@joeduvall91 on X

#8:

#7: A GTA-NASCAR crossover meme shared by a user

@DevinCook69 on X

#6: "When grandma wants you to smile for a picture and you're clearly not into it,"

@NascarMemes on X

#5: "New meme template unlocked!!!"

@NASCAR_Memes_ on X

#4 Bob Pockrass, a renowned NASCAR journalist, was also caught up in the fight

@nascar_memes_ig and @the_laugh_lap on Instagram

#3: "Stenhouse waiting 198 laps to punch Kyle Busch in the face because there's no tunnel to leave the track."

@nascar_memes_ig and @the_laugh_lap on Instagram

#2﻿

@nascar_memes_ig and @the_laugh_lap on Instagram

#1

Kyle Busch on Ricky Stenhouse Jr's crash: "Everybody wrecks everybody."

After the end of the race, Bob Pockrass asked Busch about the incident that occurred on the first lap. He said:

"It's the first lap of the race and we don't even have water temp. in the car yet and we're wrecking each other off of turn two."

Later, when asked if getting onto the back of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was a need for him, he said:

"But that's what everybody does. Everybody wrecks everybody to pass everybody."

While the race ended way early for Stenhouse Jr., Busch made it to the end but was far from the $1 million cash prize. After starting in 14th place, he came down to finish 10th at the end of the 200 laps.