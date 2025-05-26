"Top 10s, top 5s don’t mean that much”: Brad Keselowski driven to find victory lane despite season-best finish in Charlotte

After three straight DNFs in the last three races, Brad Keselowski had his best finish of the season this weekend at the iconic Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The driver started from 35th on the grid and made up places throughout the race to finish fifth in the longest race of the NASCAR calendar. Before Charlotte, Keselowski's best was at Las Vegas, where he finished 11th.

Ad

Reacting to his performance on Sunday, Keselowski expressed his expectations and his hunger to win a race, and highlighted his team's performance.

"Top tens and top fives don't mean that much in this sport. Wins do, and it is nice, it shows what we are capable of, but I want to win. We're knocking on it. This car was good enough to win today. If we bring this level of effort and continue refining and cleaning a few more things, we will win next week," Brad Keselowski said after his top-five finish at Charlotte.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 41-year-old driver had finished in the top five at Talladega Superspeedway way back in 2024, 18 races ago. He had his best finish of the season, yet he wasn't satisfied, which shows his determination and commitment to compete at the top. He was ranked 33rd in the NASCAR Cup Series before entering the prestigious Coca-Cola 600 and is now at 31

Brad Keselowski has scored 180 points in the races so far and would look to continue the form he gained at Charlotte to the next races in the NASCAR calendar.

Ad

Brad Keselowski says, 'I feel like it hasn't all come together' after finishing fifth at Charlotte

Brad Keselowski needed a good finish to have a chance to qualify for the playoffs after three DNFs in the last three races due to crashes. Though he had a strong finish at the Coca-Cola 600, he still felt that there could be more performance extracted out of the car, and the No. 6 team could actually compete for wins.

Ad

Keselowski said to the reporters post-race:

"By the end of the night, I thought we were one of the best cars. We've been really competitive the last few weeks. I feel like it hasn't all come together. It still hasn't come together. This car has the speed to win the race, and I need to go get it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Keselowski will be back in action next weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, where he hopes to compete for a win and deliver a strong performance for his team, and maximize his chances to qualify for the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.