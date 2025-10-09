Top 5 highest rated NASCAR drivers in the latest game

NASCAR has created the driver ratings for its upcoming game, set to launch on October 14. The game adopts in-game ratings similar to NBA 2K based on the driver's ranking on various track layouts (superspeedway, short track).
The NASCAR 2025 marks a major shift for the franchise, following its acquisition by iRacing, widely regarded as one of the most realistic racing simulators. It will be available on various consoles, including Xbox Series, PS5, and PC via Steam.
Here are the top five highest-rated drivers in the new game via early access from RealRadman on YouTube.
1. Christopher Bell - 97
Starting this list off is Christopher Bell, who earned a respectable rating of 97. It is no surprise Bell ranks this high, considering he's been having a strong season. Earlier this year, he became the first driver in the Next-Gen Car era to win three consecutive races (Atlanta, Circuit of the Americas, and Phoenix).
His best in-game rating is a 100 on short intermediates. Well, the Oklahoma native won the most recent Bristol night race, allowing him to advance to the Round of 12.
2. Ryan Blaney - 98
Next on the list is Ryan Blaney with a rating of 98. That's eight more than Team Penske teammate and defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Joey Logano.
The #12 Ford driver's best rating comes from short intermediates with a score of 99. Perhaps his most notable achievements on this type of track include winning at Martinsville Speedway in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, which allowed him to clinch back-to-back Championship 4 appearances.
3. Kyle Larson - 99
Kyle Larson is tied with Denny Hamlin with an overall score of 99. The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver has been a consistent frontrunner in the Next-Gen Car era, even winning the most races last year at six, but ultimately fell short to Joey Logano in the championship fight.
His best rating on the NASCAR 2025 is a 97 on concrete, which consists of Bristol Motor Speedway and Dover Motor Speedway. This type of track has more abrasive, causing higher tire wear that demands critical tire management and pit stop strategies.
4. Denny Hamlin - 99
Also in the 99 overall rating is Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing. The veteran NASCAR driver has two 100 ratings, which come from speedways (all non-road course tracks) and concrete.
However, Hamlin notably has a low score on road courses at 70. He has been vocal about his underwhelming performance on this type of track, which could be the reason for missing a perfect rating of 100.
5. William Byron - 100
The only driver with an overall rating of 100 is William Byron. The #24 Hendrick Motorsports driver kicked off the 2025 NASCAR season with a win at the Daytona International Speedway, making him the youngest driver in history to win multiple Daytona 500s.
As expected, Byron has a strong rating on superspeedways at 98. But his best one comes from intermediate tracks with a score of 100. Meanwhile, his lowest rating is a respectable 88 on road courses.
