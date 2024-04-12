Top-5 NASCAR drivers looking to kickstart their dismal season starts ahead of Cup race at Texas 

NASCAR will head to Texas for the ninth round of the Cup Series Championship at the end of this week, and though it is seemingly early to discuss the Playoffs, some drivers have a long way to go to reach the end of the 2024 season.

Five different drivers have won races this year so far in the first eight rounds, making qualification for the NASCAR Playoffs. The current regulations mandate that the 16 cars that qualify for the Playoffs must each have a win. In case 16 different cars do not win during the season, the remaining cars with the highest standings in the championship are qualified.

So, winning a race becomes essential because a driver with a race win with fewer points would be prioritized over a driver with no wins but more points. However, some drivers in the current season have neither, and heading into Texas this weekend, it will be necessary for them to start scoring or perhaps win.

Five drivers who will look forward to kickstart the NASCAR race at Texas

This list includes drivers with low amounts of points in the Cup Series championship who might not qualify for the NASCAR Playoffs without a victory.

#5 Noah Gragson

Although he scored two top-ten finishes in the first three rounds of the 2024 season, Noah Gragson has since fallen out. Other than two 12th-place finishes, he was way down the field. Marking his first NASCAR victory might be the best option for him to qualify for the Playoffs later.

#4 Ryan Preece

Ryan Preece has raced in over 150 Cup Series races but remains far from a victory. Partnering with Gragson at Stewart-Haas Racing, he has scored 112 points in the season so far having led no laps. His ninth-place finish at Martinsville was his best this season till now.

#3 Justin Haley

Haley has so far been way out of the top ten this season. Moreover, his disqualification from COTA made his position in the championship worse. He was disqualified as his car did not meet the minimum weight after the race.

#2 Harrison Burton

In his third running Cup Series season with Wood Brothers Racing, Burton has remained distant from a top-10 finish (other than Atlanta with an 11th-place finish). While his chances of entering the Playoffs seem minimal, a maiden race win might help.

#1 Zane Smith

This is Smith's first full-time Cup Series season. Finishing 13th at Daytona raised hopes for a bright season ahead, but his current form does not augur well for the Playoffs. With just 67 points and 2 DNFs, his season has gone poorly so far.

Poll : Will a win be enough for these drivers to qualify for Playoffs? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion