“Top notch for the champ”: NASCAR fans pumped after Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JRM unveils Justin Allgaier’s Xfinity paint scheme for Daytona

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports unveiled their paint scheme for the Daytona and Homestead-Miami Speedway Xfinity Series races for this season. Earnhardt's team will run a BRANDT Citrus Chevrolet in February and March on Justin Allgaier's #7 entry. As JR Motorsports announced, fans hyped it up and shared their reactions online.

JR Motorsports recently uploaded a post on X where they unraveled Allgaier's Daytona and Homestead-Miami paint scheme, which consists of orange, lime green, and reddish tints of colors mixed with the bright BRANDT logo all over the car.

BRANDT, Allgaier's long-term sponsor at JR Motorsports, renewed their partnership with the defending Xfinity Series champion, and as a result, they will sponsor the #7 driver in multiple races, including the Daytona and Homestead-Miami Xfinity Series races.

Sharing the post, JR Motorsports wrote on X,

"Freshly squeezed. We're bringing the BRANDT Citrus Chevrolet to the season opener at @DAYTONA and @HomesteadMiami in March."

As fans noticed the post, they shared their reactions to the latest announcement. We have amassed a few reactions taken from the micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter:

Reacting to the paint scheme, a fan wrote, "Hoolllyy... top notch for the champ."

Another fan wrote, "How fitting! This car will run at the Florida tracks, I like that choice."

"Oh just two races?! Cmon! I love this paint scheme. Do entire season!" another fan wrote.

A fan wrote, "This car looks 'Juicy'.

Another fan wrote, "That is sick asf."

"This is HAWT!!!," wrote another fan.

After a brilliant Xfinity Series campaign where Justin Allgaier emerged as the title winner, he is set to continue in the Xfinity Series full-time and in the Cup Series under part-time obligation for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports to enter Daytona 500 with Justin Allgaier, revealed an impressive paint scheme

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller celebrate with driver Justin Allgaier after winning the 2024 Xfinity Series championship - Source: Imagn

JR Motorsports finally found themselves out of the Xfinity Series, and are all set to make a big mark in the 2025 Cup Series with the Daytona 500 entry. The Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned team will file an entry to the iconic Cup Series race at Daytona Beach with the #40 entry.

Speaking about his team's entry into the top tier of stock car racing, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said,

“We’ve been waiting for the right moment for JR Motorsports. With Justin winning the Xfinity Series championship and Chris Stapleton’s undeniable star power, the planets aligned for this perfect opportunity to enter this year’s Daytona 500.”

Speaking about the opportunity, Allgaier said,

“This is an incredible honor to be driving JR Motorsports’ inaugural entry into the Cup Series, and to do it with not only Dale and Kelley, but Chris Stapleton and Traveller Whiskey makes this even more special. Entering into the DAYTONA 500 has been a goal of this company for a long time and I know that we are going to have everything we need to go out and contend for the win. This is going to be special for sure.”

Allgaier will drive the Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 as the team revealed an impressive coffee-orange paint scheme for the 67th edition of the Daytona 500, which grabbed fans' attention on social media.

