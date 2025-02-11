Top things to do near Daytona 500: Must-see attractions and activities

The NASCAR Cup Series kicks off its season every year with the running of the Daytona 500 on the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. For fans who show up to watch "The Great American Race," there's more to experience than just the action on the racetrack.

Of course, those who travel to see the Daytona 500 can also take time to go to Daytona Beach itself. Located in Volusia County, the beachfront stretches for 23 miles. Those who visit Daytona Beach can participate in activities such as beach volleyball, surfing lessons, and mini-golf.

On the racing side of things, tourists can partake in the Daytona International Speedway tour. According to tiqets.com, the tour consists of a guided tour of the Daytona International Speedway and admission to the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America. Entry costs $26 per person, per the same website.

Meanwhile, gambling fans can stop by the Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club, a unique racing casino located near the racetrack. According to Tripadvisor, visitors can play a variety of table games, including One Card Poker, Fortune Pai Gow, Ultimate Texas Hold'em, and Three Card Poker. The minimum payment for a game is $5.

One of the more sentimental attractions for race fans visiting Daytona for the 200-lap season-opener is the Dale Earnhardt statue. The statue, located just outside the racetrack, is one of Earnhardt with his fist in the air while holding the Harley J. Earl Trophy, which is what's awarded to the winner of the Daytona 500 every year. Earnhardt won the event in 1998 after 20 years of trying to do so. However, the seven-time Cup Series champion's life was tragically cut short when he lost his life in last-lap crash in the 2001 Daytona 500. The statue was made in honor of Earnhardt's life and legacy.

Whether racing-related or not, those attending Sunday's Daytona 500 will find plenty to do beyond NASCAR's most prestigious event.

The Daytona 500 takes place this Sunday

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit returns to the Daytona International Speedway this weekend to kick off the season with the 67th running of the Daytona 500. The monumental event takes place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. EST and can be watched on FOX or listened to on the Motor Racing Network.

This year's Daytona 500 is the fourth of the NextGen era. William Byron enters this year's event as the defending Daytona 500 winner, behind the wheel of the #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. If he were to win again this year, Byron would be the fifth driver in history to win the Daytona 500 in back-to-back years.

Joey Logano enters the campaign as a three-time and defending Cup Series champion. The driver of the #22 Team Penske Ford is gunning for his second Daytona 500 win.

