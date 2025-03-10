"Tough battle all day": Hendrick Motorsports racer Chase Elliott makes his feelings known on top 10 finish at Phoenix

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott competed in Sunday's (March 9) Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Elliott secured a solid P10 finish in the 312-lap race and expressed his feelings by sharing an Instagram story.

The professional race car driver debuted in the Cup Series in 2015 after competing in two full-time seasons in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports. In 2026, he landed his full-time seat with Hendrick Motorsports and took command of the #24 Chevy. Later, he transitioned into the #9 team in the 2018 season and has been with the team since then. Elliott also secured a Cup Series championship with the team in 2020.

Chase Elliott had a strong qualifying session and began the race in sixth place. He then maintained his spot in the race, finishing ninth in Stage One of the 312-lap race. He ultimately ended the race in P10.

Reflecting upon the second top-10 finish of the 2025 season of the #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver, his primary sponsor NAPA wrote:

"Top-10 finish for @chaseelliott @phoenixraceway! Impressed by the No. 9 team making a late advance to bounce back today 👏👏👏 #di9"

The former Cup Series champion reposted it on his Instagram story and wrote:

"P10 in Phoenix 👊🏻 Tough battle all day, but we'll take a top 10. See y'all in Vegas 🎰."

Chase Elliott expressed his feelings on his P10 finish (Source: @chaseelliott9 via Instagram)

Elliott has high hopes for the Vegas Motor Speedway race scheduled on March 16, 2025. However, he has not won any race at the 1.5-mile asphalt track and finished in P33 in the last race of the 2024 season.

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott expresses his thoughts on the COTA clash with Trackhouse Racing driver

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott had an incident with Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain at last weekend's Circuit of the Americas (COTA) race. The 'Watermelon Man' wrecked Elliott during the Trun 1 and refused to address the ordeal.

Denny Hamlin's co-owned team, 23XI Racing, dominated at the start of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. Both Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace began the race from the front row. But during turn 1 of the race, the drivers formed a five-wide formation, and Chastain aggressively maneuvered his #1 Chevy, spinning out Chase Elliott.

Reflecting upon the same, Elliott expressed his disappointment and said (via FOX: NASCAR):

"I hadn't seen it, you know. So I don't want to, I don't want to comment yet, but just, you know, first lap of the dang race, right? But just frustrating to just fall behind there. Early, we had damage toe knocked out in the back, and Alan and Matt, everybody did a great job fixing it and getting us in a good position, and fell behind there on that restart and was really just playing catch-up."

Chase Elliott began the race from third place and finished the race in fourth place in his #9 Chevy Camaro ZL1. He secured a P5 finish in stage one and earned 39 points from the race.

