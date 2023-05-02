“Tough day to swallow”: Joey Logano reflects on a disappointing outing at Dover

Joey Logano endured another tough weekend at Dover Motor Speedway as he wrecked out in the final stages of the race. A week after crashing out at Talladega, the #22 driver was dragging his broken car to a top-10 finish before a tire issue ended his race.

In the rain-delayed Wurth 400 race on Monday (May 1), Logano started 26th as the qualifying session was canceled due to rain. Starting the week on the back foot, the #22 Ford driver had his work cut out for Monday.

His week further spiraled downwards in the race when he had to deal with corded right front tires for the majority of the race. The two-time cup champion crashed out on his own with 13 laps left for the checkered flag. Logano released a statement on social media reflecting on the race:

"Tough day at Dover… Started 26th, worked our way up to 9th, then something happened underneath, making it extremely hard to turn. Multiple laps down and with less than 20 to go, whatever the issue was underneath, must have ran it’s course, officially broke, which created a fire. Tough day to swallow, but we’ll make up for it at Kansas. P31"

Joey Logano was taken to the infield care center for evaluation and later released. Giving his initial thoughts on the accident, he admitted having steering issues with the car as he dealt with damaged tires.

"I don't know. There was fire, so something broke. Something broke a long time ago, like halfway through the race. We were so slow and the car wouldn't turn. Whatever it was, it finally broke."

The #22 Team Penske driver was not the only one to deal with tire struggles. Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, William Byron, and Bubba Wallace also reported issues with the tires.

Logano has now finished outside the top 30 on three occasions in the last four races. The defending cup series champion currently sits 13th in the drivers' standings with 274 points and one victory to his name.

Joey Logano reveals his secret to success on Superspeedways

Joey Logano and Coleman Pressley

Joey Logano has credited his success on Superspeedways to his spotter Coleman Pressley. The #22 driver spotter duo is formidable on NASCAR's longer tracks. Long-time friends Logano and Pressley joined forces in the 2021 playoff season.

A deep understanding of each other's thought processes combined with absolute trust makes them unbeatable. Logano hailed Pressley's understanding of the draft and racing knowledge was "second to none."

Speaking about Pressley, Logan said (courtesy Autoweek):

"He’s so good at what he does, it’s ridiculous. It’s so much fun to listen to him and talk to him before the race, the homework that he does, how well he understands the sport."

Joey Logano and Coleman Pressley have picked up a NASCAR Cup championship, five victories, 16 top-five, and 28 top-10 finishes since teaming up.

