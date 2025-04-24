Trackhouse duo Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch go off-script in laugh-filled whisper challenge

In a hilarious YouTube video, NASCAR drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch faced off against each other in a "whisper challenge" where one wore noise-cancelling headphones and the other read a word, in an attempt to make the one whose ears were covered guess what the word was. The video featured words like "meme", "boomer", "rubbish", and "chockablock" among others.

The Trackhouse Racing duo laughed throughout the whole encounter, especially when the guesses weren't even close to being right, with one word causing Connor Zilisch to call out one of SVG's characteristics.

"Chockablock," Shane van Gisbergen said.

"You're so soft spoken. You gotta say it with your mouth open," the young driver loudly said.

Zilisch made his full-time season debut this year, driving the #88 car for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, however, he is also a part of the Trackhouse Racing team, acting as their development driver. Earlier this season, he also made his Cup Series debut with the Justin Marks-owned operation at the Circuit of the Americas, driving the #87 car, which he used to qualify in 14th place. He finished in 37th after he faced multiple issues, including a wreck with his teammate Daniel Suarez that ended his race.

Meanwhile, Shane van Gisbergen also made his full-time debut this year, racing in the Cup Series with the Trackhouse team, driving their #88 car. SVG scored his highest finish this season at the COTA track, coincidentally, crossing the line to take sixth place, after qualifying in the same position. Apart from that, the New Zealander has mostly qualified in 26th or lower this past few months, with his best conversion coming at the Darlington Raceway event, where he started in 36th, but crossed the line to take 20th place.

These two drivers will share the track again for Zilisch's second Cup Series appearance at the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. Shane van Gisbergen will make his first Xfinity Series start of the year, also for JR Motorsports, in June at the race in Mexico City.

Trackhouse Racing team shares news of the return of Shane van Gisbergen's sponsor

Shane van Gisbergen brought along a sponsor, SafetyCulture, from his days of racing supercars in New Zealand and Australia, when he joined NASCAR last year. Last season, they acted as a primary sponsor and associate partner for SVG's four Xfinity Series entries and his Cup Series entry in the race at the Daytona International Speedway in August.

This year, the brand has expanded its partnership, acting as a primary sponsor for his #88 car in the races at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Autodromo Hermanos Rodrigues in Mexico City, and the Pocono Raceway.

With the Cup Series heading to Talladega this weekend, the Trackhouse Racing team shared a short video featuring the return of SafetyCulture colors on Shane van Gisbergen's car.

The Cup Series race at the Talladega track, 'Jack's Link 500', takes place on Sunday, April 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

