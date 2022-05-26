Trackhouse Group announces PROJECT91 to merge NASCAR with other forms of motor sports

On Tuesday, Trackhouse Racing announced a program called PROJET91, a part-time third car with the No. 91 aiming to attract international stars from other forms of motor sports to compete in NASCAR.

Trackhouse Racing’s PROJECT 91 will enter the No. 91 Chevrolet at least once during the remainder of the 2022 Cup Series season. They plan to expand its international reach in the future.

The second-year team is owned by Trackhouse Entertainment Group, a venture of Justin Marks and American rapper Pitbull.

Currently, the team fields the No. 99 and No. 1, two full-time cars with drivers Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain. Chastain has already earned two victories in his team's second season, while Suarez has had strong outings in most races.

In a press release, Justin Marks spoke about PROJET91’s goal to bridge the gap between stock car racing and other forms of motor sports. He went on to say that the Next-Gen cars represent an opportunity for NASCAR to enter the international professional motor sports arena.

The Xfinity Series champion said:

“PROJECT91’s mission is to activate the intersection point of racing and global motor sport culture. I truly believe the Next Gen car represents an opportunity to enter the global professional motor sport conversation.

"We now have a race vehicle with international technological relevance where world-class drivers from other disciplines can compete at highest level without the steep learning curve that the previous generation cars required.”

“With the formation of PROJECT91, Trackhouse has opened the door for global champions” - Justin Marks, former NASCAR driver and Trackhouse owner

Justin Marks, whose Trackhouse Racing team has won two races in the ongoing 2022 season, spoke about components that differ in stock car racing compared to other forms of motor sports.

He said:

“Vehicle advancements used in other forms of motor sports, such as diffusers, independent rear suspension, the sequential gearbox, and other more common components, have resulted in a platform much less reliant on intimate proprietary stock car knowledge, which has historically made any transition to NASCAR difficult."

He continued by saying:

“With the formation of PROJECT91, Trackhouse has opened the door for global champions while beginning the process of scaling into an internationally recognized racing brand.”

Since the arrival of Next Gen cars in the Cup Series, smaller teams have started to see more equality than in previous seasons.

