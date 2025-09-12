Trackhouse owner Justin Marks calls NASCAR "a scary business" amid 23XI and FRM lawsuit with the France family

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks weighed in on the ongoing lawsuit between NASCAR's sanctioning body and Cup Series teams 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. Marks had an interesting take on the current state of being an owner in the sport, calling it a &quot;scary&quot; business.Marks appeared on the &quot;Lights Out With John Roberts&quot; podcast on former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace's social media page. In an X clip from the podcast, Justin Marks was asked about the ongoing legal battle between NASCAR and the two teams. Based on different variables and unknown aspects, Marks described owning a NASCAR team as risky.&quot;Owning a NASCAR Cup Series team is a very difficult business and it's a scary business and it's a multimillion-dollar business, where every day you're exposed. Any kind of change in economic headwinds or one of your sponsors gets a new CMO that likes baseball more than racing or something like that, any one of those things is a potential existential crisis to your business. It's a difficult way to live,&quot; Justin Marks said (0:00 onwards).While Marks called NASCAR a scary business, the former Xfinity Series-winning driver doesn't believe team owners should be scared. Based on NASCAR's worth, which Marks said is between $5-7 billion, with $2 billion of annual revenue, Marks believes there shouldn't be any worries in the minds of team owners.&quot;Between the league and the teams, no one should be scared and no one should be worried about tomorrow,&quot; Justin Marks said.23XI and Front Row sued NASCAR last year after failing to reach a charter agreement for the 2025 season. The teams accused the sanctioning body of monopolistic practices and of violating the Sherman Anti-Trust Act. The latest development was that the teams were denied a preliminary injunction in an attempt to retain their charters for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.Justin Marks' drivers Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen aim to advance to the Round of 12Justin Marks' Trackhouse Racing team has two drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this season. Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen made the playoffs with respective victories and will seek advancement into the Round of 12 tonight at Bristol.Bristol marks the final race of the Round of 16. Chastain, the driver of the #1, enters the 500-lap event 19 points above the cut line. Meanwhile, Van Gisbergen is a different story. The driver of the #88 is 15 points below the cutoff after two finishes outside the top 20 in the first two playoff races.Chastain has one victory this season: the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. Van Gisbergen has four victories, all on road courses: Mexico City, Chicago, Sonoma, and Watkins Glen.