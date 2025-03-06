Trackhouse Racing announces major 2025 partnership expansion with top hospitality franchisor

NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing has expanded its partnership with Choice Privileges for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The award-winning rewards program of Choice Hotels International, Choice Privileges sponsored Daniel Suárez in the No. 99 Chevrolet for four Cup races last year.

It will now be the primary sponsor for four races, including the Martinsville race for Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet on March 30. Meanwhile, Suarez will sport the colors of the top hospitality franchisor at Kansas (May 11), St. Louis (Sept 7) and Charlotte (Oct 5).

NASCAR reporter Toby Christie tweeted:

"@ChoiceHotels Priviledges returns to @TeamTrackhouse in 2025, and the partnership has expanded to include @RossChastain. Chastain will carry the colors at Martinsville (March), while @Daniel_SuarezG will carry the Choice sponsorship at Kansas (May), Gateway, ROVAL.

After Pitbull ended his ownership role with Trackhouse earlier this year, founder Justin Marks now owns the team as a part of the Trackhouse Entertainment Group.

"We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Choice Privileges and to tap into its fast-growing member base. We look forward to welcoming Choice Privileges members to the tracks for what will no doubt be an exciting NASCAR Cup season," Marks said (via jayski.com).

Trackhouse also announced a renewed three-year deal with Kubota Tractor Corporation last month. The tractor company will sponsor the team’s race cars in seven races this season.

Chastain’s car will feature Kubota’s logo at six races, including Phoenix, Las Vegas and Homestead-Miami. Suarez will drive a Kubota-sponsored car at Texas Motor Speedway.

"We want to kind of eliminate distractions" - Trackhouse Racing owner on Connor Zilisch's return to Cup

NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Connor Zilisch made his NASCAR Cup Series debut with Trackhouse Racing at COTA last weekend. The 18-year-old finished 37th on the road course after a crash with teammate Daniel Suárez.

Trackhouse Racing Owner Justin Marks said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that they want to "eliminate distractions" for Zilisch.

"We certainly want to give him as much opportunity as possible to get time in the Cup car. But it’s also a little bit of balance for a couple reasons. One, we want him to stay focused on trying to win the Xfinity Series championship, and this is a guy that’s raced so many different types of cars and different types of races the last couple of years and hasn’t really had an opportunity to be singularly focused on one championship run like he does this year," Marks said.

"So, we want to kind of eliminate distractions. And make sure he’s in a position where he can focus on that," he added.

Trackhouse Racing is also growing beyond NASCAR. The team raced in MotoGP last year and joined IMSA’s 24 Hours of Daytona in January.

