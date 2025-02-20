Trackhouse Racing announces partnership extension with heavy machinery giant

NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing has renewed its partnership with Kubota Tractor Corporation for three years. The $14.5B-worth Texas-based company (via Yahoo! Finance) will sponsor the team’s race cars in seven NASCAR Cup Series races.

Ad

Ross Chastain, in the No.1 Chevy, will race with Kubota six times this season at Phoenix Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and Kansas Speedway. While Daniel Suárez's No. 99 car will sport its black and orange colors at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kubota started its partnership with Trackhouse, which debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, three years ago. The team currently fields three full-time cars in the series.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chastain, a former watermelon farmer, drove the Kubota car six times last season and had one race at Kansas Speedway in September.

"It's awesome to continue an authentic partnership with a world-renowned brand like Kubota. Kubota's support of Trackhouse Racing and agriculture means the world to me, and I hope to get them back to victory lane this year," said Chastain in a statement.

Ad

Kubota will also continue as Trackhouse Racing’s official tractor company, a role it has held since 2022. The company will also donate $10,000 to the Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) for every top-10 finish by Chastain.

Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen to return to Xfinity at Watkins Glen with Kubota

NASCAR Cup Series rookie Shane van Gisbergen will also race one Xfinity Series race in 2025 at Watkins Glen with Kubota's colors.

Ad

Van Gisbergen moved full-time to the Cup Series in the No. 88 car after competing in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing last year. The three-time Supercars champion won his first Cup race in Chicago two years ago with Trackhouse Racing.

"I'm an outdoorsy guy and it's great to be connected with a brand like Kubota. I've already put their equipment to use building out a race track at my house, so the timing has been perfect. I'm looking forward to driving the Kubota car in the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen and going for the win," said Van Gisbergen.

Ad

Meanwhile, Trackhouse Racing is moving forward after Grammy Award-winning rapper Pitbull ended his ownership role with the team ahead of the season-opening Daytona 500. Pitbull had been with the team since its beginning in 2021.

The team fielded IndyCar star Helio Castroneves for his NASCAR debut at the 'Great American Race last week but his day ended early after a crash.

Moreover, Trackhouse, co-owned by Justin Marks, has expanded beyond NASCAR in recent years. It competed in MotoGP last season and also started part-time in IMSA this year with the 24 Hours of Daytona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"