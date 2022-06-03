"Companies resonate with our humility" - Trackhouse Racing boss takes a dig at Kyle Busch over sponsorship deals

Joe Gibbs racing driver Kyle Busch is one of the best stock car drivers with a well-documented track record. However, he seems uncertain about his future with Joe Gibbs Racing after M&M announced they would be dropping their sponsorship at the end of the season.

M&M has been the primary sponsor of the No.18 Toyota Camry of Kyle Busch since he joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008. Following their announcement, the two-time Cup Champion is yet to find another sponsor who will facilitate him in the 2023 season.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass foxsports.com/stories/nascar… Kyle Busch searching for new sponsor for 2023. What it means for him and his future. Busch wouldn't say if he's signed for 2023 but did say: "Obviously, I’m good where I’m at, would love to stay, and hopefully all that works out." @NASCARONFOX Kyle Busch searching for new sponsor for 2023. What it means for him and his future. Busch wouldn't say if he's signed for 2023 but did say: "Obviously, I’m good where I’m at, would love to stay, and hopefully all that works out." @NASCARONFOX foxsports.com/stories/nascar…

Considering the 2022 season is almost half over, the question of who will sponsor him next season remains unanswered. Recently, Trackhouse co-owner Justin Mark appeared on "Ask Me Anything," a Q&A on NASCAR in a Reddit segment.

The Trackhouse boss answered many questions, including about the future of his racing team. One fan asked how he managed to attract high-profile sponsors during the session while Kyle Busch struggled to get a sponsor.

While responding to the question, the Trackhouse co-owner said:

"We run an efficient organization, so our cost is lower. Plus, companies resonate with our humility, positivity, and love of the sports."

His answer to the question was a perfect blow directed at Busch, who has shown several instances of negativity both on and off the track. After crashing, he recently stormed away from his car, leaving it on the pit road.

Being one of the best drivers, he is also one of the highest earners, and for any team to pay him a lucrative salary, they need a primary sponsor who will be pumping in finances.

Kyle Busch failed to secure sponsorship for 2023 season

Failure to secure sponsorship before the start of the season might be the end of Busch. He recently retired from the Xfinity Series after achieving his goals.

Retiring from the Cup Series due to lack of sponsorship won't be the perfect way to hang the helmet. Instead of retiring, Busch might opt to remain on the team and take a pay cut without a sponsor.

Jayski.com @jayski



jayski.com/2022/05/23/joe… On Monday, Joe Gibbs gave @AndrejevAlex an update on Kyle Busch's contract situation for 2023. Added the plan is to keep Ty Gibbs in the Xfinity Series for another year. On Monday, Joe Gibbs gave @AndrejevAlex an update on Kyle Busch's contract situation for 2023. Added the plan is to keep Ty Gibbs in the Xfinity Series for another year.jayski.com/2022/05/23/joe…

However, according to the team owner, he believes Kyle Busch will get a sponsor, and they will be able to work things out ahead of the 2023 season.

Currently, the 37-year-old driver is leading as the only driver with the most wins with 60 wins. At 37, the Nevada native still has a long way to go career-wise, and he also has the chance to deliver the third championship.

