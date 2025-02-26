Trackhouse Racing drop pictures of Connor Zilisch’s fresh Red Bull livery on his #87 NASCAR car

Connor Zilisch, the promising youngster for Trackhouse Racing, will feature a well-known motorsports livery on Saturday, March 2, on his Cup Series debut. 4-time back-to-back F1 champs, Red Bull, will sponsor Zilisch for five races, including this weekend's contest at Circuit of the Americas. The renowned energy drink will also sponsor Shane van Gisbergen and his Chevrolet #88.

This is Zilisch's first season as a full-time driver in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports after racing four times last year, with a win at Watkins Glen on his debut. That day, he not only won the race but started from the pole, and led the most laps. He thus became the first driver since Ty Gibbs to win in their Xfinity Series debut.

This morning, February 26, Trackhouse Racing showed off their new matte navy blue, red, and yellow livery via their X (formerly Twitter) account, with the proud caption:

"Our 87 era is here", Trackhouse Racing said via X

Not two days ago, on Monday, February 24, Connor Zilisch thanked the Austrian brand for the vote of confidence on X. This came as a response to Lionel Racing's (NASCAR's official die-cast producers) first look at the Red Bull livery in scale.

"This is crazy. Thank you @redbull 🙏", posted Connor Zilisch on his X account

Qualifying sessions for the Cup Series at COTA begin this Saturday, March 1 at 12:30 ET, while the EchoPark Automotive Gran Prix is set to start on Sunday, March 2 at 3:30 ET.

Connor Zilisch is not only competing for ROTY in the Xfinity series but for the championship

Connor Zilisch, alongside 10 other newcomers is competing for this year's ROTY award at the Xfinity Series. But the winner of the 2024 24 Hours of Daytona is also the second favorite to win the championship. With +550 odds (via DraftKings), he sits only behind JRM teammate Justin Allgaier.

On 3 Pro Sports writer, Jonathan Howard thinks Zilisch is the heavy favorite to win ROTY over the other newcomers, and especially second favorite, William Sawalich:

"If I had to bet on one of these drivers to win ROTY and the Xfinity Series championship, it would be Connor Zilisch. He won in his Xfinity Series debut at Watkins Glen. He is arguably the best road course racer in NASCAR, maybe even better than Shane van Gisbergen... Zilisch is on another level and should be the favorite to win ROTY" Jonathan Howard wrote in his column on On 3 Pro Sports.

With a promising Xfinity season ahead, Zilisch also looks ahead at a Cup Series future with the help of none other than Trackhouse Racing and Red Bull. It all starts this weekend in Austin, Texas.

