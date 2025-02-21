Trackhouse Racing looks back at Daniel Suarez’s iconic three-wide photo finish at Atlanta: 'We don’t win in ordinary fashion'

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez won the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway by 0.003 seconds in a three-wide photo finish. With the 2025 race at Atlanta on the horizon, Trackhouse Racing’s Instagram account reflected at the iconic finish and shared a reel about the same.

Trackhouse Racing uploaded clips from the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 on their Instagram as a reel on February 20. The clips were put together in a cinematic form while the narrator in the background detailed the historic moment when Suarez took the victory in the #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet.

The reel included clips of Suarez doing donuts after the win, different angles of the three-wide finish, the Mexican driver getting out of the car and celebrating the win with champagne and confetti, running around the track with flag, lifting the winner's trophy and celebrating with the team. The narrator in the background of the reel can be heard saying,

“Racing is a game of inches. 3 thousands of seconds. That's all it took to make history. The number 99 in Atlanta. Call him a favorite, call him unstoppable. But in this sport, nothing is guaranteed. One lap, one move, one second or less could be the difference. But at trackhouse, we don't just win in ordinary fashion, we make history.”

The finish was too close to call for the play-by-play announcer and the audience as NASCAR reviewed the frame-by-frame finish. Suarez was declared the winner and the 0.003-second finish officially became the third-closest finish in the history of NASCAR.

Daniel Suarez’s reaction after winning the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 in a three-wide finish

Daniel Suarez got involved in a traffic jam crash on Lap two and was sent towards the back of the grid. The #99 Chevrolet slowly recovered over the race distance and got back into the lead group in the final quarter.

Suarez was in the lead with five laps to go but lost it on the final restart following the caution flag. Ryan Blaney passed the #99 Chevrolet. Going in Turn four on the final lap, Daniel moved on the outside of Blaney whereas Kyle Busch took the inside line, and the trio ran in the same configuration towards the checkered flag.

Speaking about the win after the race, Suarez said, (via Motorsport)

“It was so damn close, man. It was so damn close. It was good racing. Ryan Blaney there, Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric also was doing a great job giving pushes. In the back straightaway he didn’t push me because he knew I was going to (expletive) his teammate, but man, what a job. We wrecked lap 2. The guys did an amazing job fixing this car. I can’t thank everyone enough … all the amazing fans here. Let’s go!”

The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 takes place on February 23 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

