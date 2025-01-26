Trackhouse Racing’s Justin Marks drops a picture with Jimmie Johnson amid the Rolex 24 at Daytona 

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks recently posted a picture with Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of Legacy Motor Club on social media. The 2025 Rolex 24 is underway at Daytona with Trackhouse’s Corvette competing with Ben Keating, Connor Zilisch, Shane van Gisbergen and Scott McLaughlin.

Johnson, who has raced in the Rolex 24 nine times with three second-place finishes, even applauded Trackhouse's diverse racing model during the Rolex 24. Meanwhile, Marks shared a picture with the 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion on his Instagram stories.

Justin Marks (right) and Jimmie Johnson. Source: @realmarksjustin on Instagram (January 26)

Trackhouse Racing has been making waves since its NASCAR debut in 2021 with creative programs like Project 91 that introduced IndyCar star Helio Castroneves in the No. 91 car for his NASCAR debut at the 2025 Daytona 500. They also recently announced a partnership with Red Bull, which will sponsor van Gisbergen in five races and Zilisch’s Cup Series debut at COTA.

"That's certainly a model that I am inspired by" - Jimmie Johnson on Justin Marks' Trackhouse Racing team

Jimmie Johnson revealed plans to expand Legacy Motor Club, which he co-owns with Maury Gallagher, beyond NASCAR. The 49-year-old bought an ownership stake in the team in 2022 and drives the No. 84 Toyota part-time in the Cup Series.

During an interview with Dale Jarrett and Marty Snider, Johnson spoke about expanding his team into the International Motorsports Association (IMSA) and exploring other racing series in the future. He also mentioned his admiration for Justin Marks' Trackhouse Racing team, which competes in the NASCAR Cup Series, MotoGP and IMSA.

"I have so much respect for Justin's vision and execution. It's the way he's gone about building Trackhouse, that's certainly a model that I am inspired by. As time goes on and opportunities present themselves, Legacy Motor Club will have an open eye and certainly hope to expand. I really think there is an opportunity in North America to have a bigger presence. If some good breaks go our way and some good fortune, we'll have some great things to talk about," Johnson said (00:11 onwards).

However, not everyone was pleased with some saying the team should focus on improving NASCAR performance before looking elsewhere. Legacy Motor Club currently fields two full-time Cup entries with the No. 42 driver John Hunter Nemechek finishing 34th in the standings and Erik Jones (No. 43) in 28th place last season.

The team transitioned from Chevrolet to Toyota last year and has won only one race in 108 starts since its debut at the 2022 Daytona 500.

