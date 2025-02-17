Trackhouse’s boss Justin Marks disagrees with claims of “tough week” amid Helio Castroneves’ struggle and Pitbull’s big news

Trackhouse Racing’s owner, Justin Marks shared his thoughts after a challenging first week of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona.

Four-time Indy 500 winner, Helio Castroneves made his highly-anticipated NASCAR debut at the season-opener Daytona 500 on Sunday. However, his race ended early after a crash on Lap 71, leaving him in 39th place. Ahead of the 'Great American Race,' former part-owner Pittbull also ended his five-year partnership with Trackhouse Racing.

Justin Marks posted a message on X saying he was proud of how his team handled everything and praised the teamwork and effort everyone showed.

"Someone told me last night 'man that was a tough week for Trackhouse'. I disagree. I think it was the finest hour in the history of our company," Marks wrote.

"I saw people come together as a TEAM with enthusiasm, positivity, grind, and execution. We had a lot of cars to fix and it wasn’t one team or another doing the work, it was all of Trackhouse working together...With so many story lines and sponsor messages, the social/digital and creative teams knocked it out of the park," he added.

Grammy Award-winning rapper Pitbull was the co-owner of Trackhouse since its debut in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021. On February 14, he announced that his partnership with the team was over before performing at Daytona International Speedway.

Trackhouse purchased the NASCAR operations of Chip Ganassi Racing in 2022 and now fields three full-time cars in the series. It expanded into MotoGP last year and also competes in the 24 Hours of Daytona for the IMSA.

"So proud of our company this morning" - Justin Marks on Trackhouse Racing’s performance at 2025 Daytona 500

Justin Marks' Trackhouse Racing fielded four entries into the 2025 Daytona 500. Four drivers from four different countries, Daniel Suarez (Mexico), Ross Chastain (USA), Shane van Gisbergen (New Zealand), and Helio Castroneves (Brazil) made for the most diverse lineup in NASCAR. In the same tweet on February 17, Marks added his thoughts on the team's performance.

"All 4 racecars showed great speed. SVG (Shane van Gisbergen) proved how quick of a study he can be getting to the front early. What we threw at Helio was probably one of the toughest things a driver can do. And he handled the adversity with a huge smile and graciousness," Justin Marks wrote.

"Ross showed his talent per usual and Daniel, with the company on his shoulders late, took the moment and fought hard for his team with the grace and grind of a professional. I am so proud of our company this morning and proud to be a fan of Trackhouse," Marks added.

Suarez ended the race in 13th place and SVG finished at 33rd position. Chastain in the No. 1 Chevy started 9th but the multicar wreck ended the day for him and Castroneves.

