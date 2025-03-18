Traveller Whiskey’s chief breaks silence on Dale Earnhardt Jr.-Daytona 500 deal amid talks of NASCAR continuation

Traveller Whiskey is exploring options to return to NASCAR as a sponsor after a successful debut with Dale Earnhardt Jr's team at the Daytona 500. The partnership saw Justin Allgaier qualify for the Great American Race through the duels and secure an impressive ninth-place finish.

Country music star Chris Stapleton, founder of Traveller Whiskey, partnered with JR Motorsports to bring Dale Jr.'s Cup Series dreams to life. The team chose the #40, referring to the whiskey's brand blend number 40. There was plenty of excitement surrounding JR Motorsports' Cup Series debut.

Andrew Duncan, global brand director of American whiskey for Sazerac — which owns Traveller — shared that the company's return on investment for the Daytona 500 surpassed expectations. From whiskey sales to the enthusiastic reception at Daytona International Speedway, he expressed excitement about the success of their latest venture.

Buoyed by the positive fan response, Duncan stated that Stapleton's brand is exploring options for a return to NASCAR, though no concrete deal has been finalized yet. He said (via SportsBusinessJournal.com):

"I think we’re looking at options. We’ve seen enough positive fan response from NASCAR to tell us that the NASCAR fan likes what Traveller Whiskey stands for and what we brought to the Daytona 500. As far as the actual how, like many of these things, it’s not a one-way decision; both sides have to be motivated to want to do well for the brand and we’ll find the right fit."

JR Motorsports' Cup debut was so successful that Justin Allgaier still holds the top spot among Cup drivers in merchandise sales; it also marks JRM's best-selling merch since 2019. The #40 JRM Chevy diecast is expected to rank among the top five best-selling diecasts this year.

Dale Earnhardt Jr's NASCAR Cup Series aspirations

Dale Earnhardt Jr. fully embraced the Cup Series team owner's role during the Daytona 500 weekend. The 50-year-old was up early for the garage opening and sat nervously atop the pit box as Justin Allgaier battled to qualify for the Great American Race in the Duel. It all paid off, as the #40 JRM team secured a top-10 finish in its debut.

Dale Jr. has long expressed his wish for JRM to compete in the Cup Series and insisted that they should be striving to achieve that. The Daytona 500 weekend cleared his doubts, as he desires to be in the Cup garage as an owner.

"It really was good for me, I think, to come here and experience this to see if it was truly something that I felt like I wanted. […] I think this helped me understand that I do want to be here personally. I do feel like it’s what I should be striving for," he was quoted as saying by NASCAR.com during the opening round.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his sister Kelley Earnhardt-Miller have discussed with investors and potential partners to secure a Cup Series charter. Dale Jr. doesn’t intend to purchase a charter outright but seeks the right investors to partner with for JR Motorsports.

The 2x Daytona 500 winner insisted that JR Motorsports' recent Cup Series appearance could spark new conversations with potential investors and sponsors.

