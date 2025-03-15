Travis Pastrana delivers high praise for Kyle Larson-owned High Limit experience

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson welcomed daredevil Travis Pastrana at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the stuntman drove the sprint car for the first time. The 41-year-old hailed the experience provided by Larson's High Limit Racing series after taking to the dirt track in the 410 sprint car.

Pastrana is a famous American stunt performer who's raced in a variety of disciplines over his career. The Annapolis-born athlete has raced in Rally, Supercross, Motocross, and stock cars. Pastrana only raced in one Cup Series race, which was the 2023 Daytona 500. He raced for 23XI Racing and finished P11 after starting P40.

Travis Pastrana isn't a stranger to racing high-performance four wheels on dirt as he's a four-time Rally America champion. This time around, it was in a Sprint car, which at its core is essentially a heavily modified GoKart for the dirt track. Knobby tires, sophisticated long-travel suspension, and a huge rear wing define what a sprint car looks like.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson co-owns the High Limit Racing series alongside Brad Sweet. High Limit Racing's account on the social media platform X posted Pastrana’s comment about Larson's effort and his racing series. The tweet read:

“‘Maybe the most extreme thing I’ve ever done.’ Sprint Cars get high praise from @TravisPastrana”

Kyle Larson also shared pictures from Pastrana's outing in the sprint cars on the social media platform X. The Hendrick Motorsports driver uploaded a couple of pictures and videos on March 14 as he met with the legendary stunt performer.

Larson and Pastrana posed for a couple of pictures as the Cup series driver dressed up in blue jeans and a black puffer jacket. The 41-year-old, on the other hand, sported his Subaru Rally outfit. The first video was of Pastrana trying the sprint car in the simulator, followed by a video of him having a go in the car on track. The caption read:

“Welcome to my playground @TravisPastrana”

Kyle Larson will be taking to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway dirt track to race the sprint car in the season opener for the High Limit Racing series. Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs will be joining Larson for the 2025 debut race.

Patrick Dempsey would like to see Kyle Larson in an F1 car

Kyle Larson is famous for being able to drive any high-performance machinery to its limit. Katherine Legge recently came out and hailed Larson for the same, as she explained how the HMS driver was born with the talent and further worked on it.

Hollywood star Patrick Dempsey, who turned into a racing driver, came out and suggested that he'd like to see Larson drive an F1 car. He said (via Happy Hour podcast):

“Kyle Larson to me is really a fascinating guy because of his ability to adapt from the downforce cars and then getting back into a NASCAR car, that's a big change. The dynamic is, it'd be nice to see him get into a Formula 1 car and do some testing.”

Larson participated in the 2024 Indy 500 and will be driving for Arrow McLaren at the 109th running of the Indy 500. The American will attempt the double (the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600).

