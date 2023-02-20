“Travis Pastrana wins if Almirola didn't ruin it”: NASCAR fans react to X Games gold medalist’s stellar performance in Daytona 500

Three-time Motocross champion Travis Pastrana finished 11th in his debut Cup Series race at the Daytona 500.

Pastrana qualified for the race on speed, setting the second-fastest time in single-lap qualifying. After a tough duel race, the 39-year-old started the Daytona 500 from the 40th position.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Travis Pastrana sums up his day. He was happy and he doesn’t plan to do another Cup race. Travis Pastrana sums up his day. He was happy and he doesn’t plan to do another Cup race. https://t.co/7S5Vm9tjZY

The 23XI driver remained unseen for most of the race until overtime was added. He also managed to lead two laps during the green flag pit-stops, later dropping down the order.

As chaos ensued in the final few laps of the race, Pastrana was running close to the top ten. Two major pile-ups allowed him to make up positions. On the final lap, Aric Almirola caused a multi-car accident with Pastrana being the primary victim. However, the #67 driver dragged his car to the checkered flag, finishing in the 11th position.

Travis Pastrana's fans were optimistic that the #67 could have finished higher if Almirola hadn't bumped into him. Many lauded the X Games gold medalist's efforts in his debut Cup Series race. Here are a few reactions:

Connor Ferguson @cfchangs9 Fine I'll say it Travis Pastrana wins if Almirola didn't ruin it. Fine I'll say it Travis Pastrana wins if Almirola didn't ruin it.

Damian-⚓ @RawRiJDM Yooo tho travis pastrana 11th in the Daytona 500 freaking awesome #DAYTONA500 Yooo tho travis pastrana 11th in the Daytona 500 freaking awesome #DAYTONA500

Alanis King @alanisnking I'm so glad I got to witness Travis Pastrana in the Daytona 500 I'm so glad I got to witness Travis Pastrana in the Daytona 500

Jake @JCMF2424 Travis Pastrana getting a top 15 in basically his first race is pretty crazy. Travis Pastrana getting a top 15 in basically his first race is pretty crazy.

Luis Torres @TheLTFiles The top Daytona 500 rookie right now is Travis Pastrana. The top Daytona 500 rookie right now is Travis Pastrana.

The_frajh_mahal @the_frajh_mahal Real talk, travis pastrana should race in nascar ALOT MORE Real talk, travis pastrana should race in nascar ALOT MORE

Brandon Randolph @BrandonR24 Was rooting hard for Travis Pastrana there in the #DAYTONA500 , shame he got turned/got loose. Still got a top-15! Was rooting hard for Travis Pastrana there in the #DAYTONA500 , shame he got turned/got loose. Still got a top-15!

Pastrana said in a post-race interview:

“These are the best drivers in the world. I’m not a great rear-wheel driver, I’m not a great pavement driver. Restrictor plate racing is a little different. We had a great team with this 23XI Toyota team, and it was an honor to be on the track with these guys. It was amazing that we were able to put it in the top-20. I’m proud of everyone involved and so thankful to be here.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. beats Joey Logano to win the longest Daytona 500 race

The 65th edition of the Daytona 500 was a last-lap thriller as Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Joey Logano, and Christopher Bell were fighting for victory on the final lap. Stenhouse Jr. and Logano were side-by-side when the caution was announced.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was declared the winner as he was in the lead when caution was called. The #47 driver won the longest Daytona 500 race as the 200-lap race was extended to 212 laps due to double overtime.

The JTG Daugherty driver said in a post-race interview:

“I think this whole offseason Mike just preached how much we all believed in each other. They left me a note in the car that said they believe in me and to go get the job done. Man, this is unbelievable. This was the site of my last win back in 2017. We’ve worked really hard. We had a couple shots last year to get a win and fell short.

He added:

“It was a tough season, but man, we got it done, Daytona 500.”

Speaking after the race, second-placed Joey Logano said:

“Second is the worst, man, Congratulations to Ricky. There’s nothing like winning the Daytona 500. That’s why it stings so much finishing second.”

Poll : 0 votes