TRD President on “biggest disappointment” with JGR driver Denny Hamlin after 2023 NASCAR Cup season

Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson recently reflected on Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin's 2023 season.

Hamlin's 18th season in NASCAR showcased his resilience, but it ended with a familiar outcome. The 43-year-old veteran driver, often dubbed the "heel" due to his controversial moments throughout the season, secured significant victories at Kansas, Pocono, and Bristol, propelling himself into the playoffs.

However, Denny Hamlin ended the season in the fifth position for the second season in a row, falling short of a Championship 4 appearance once again.

Reflecting on Hamlin's performance in the 2023 season, TRD president David Wilson expressed disappointment at the veteran's inability to compete in the season finale at Phoenix. Wilson, speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, stated:

"Denny going on his 18th season, I believe. Probably the biggest disappointment last year when you look at the playoffs was Denny not being able to race in Phoenix with as good of a year as he had."

Referring to Hamlin's ownership of the Cup Series outfit 23XI Racing, Wilson added:

"Again, Denny has proven to all of us that being a team owner was not going to take away from his talent and his capability behind the wheel."

Denny Hamlin could be "much more of a danger" in 2024, says TRD president

Looking forward to the 2024 season, Wilson expressed optimism about Hamlin's potential. He added:

"I think he has done some things in the off-season to help stabilize him in many respects. And I think that's only going to make him that much more of a danger.

In evaluating the broader outlook for Toyota in 2024, Wilson identified 21-year-old JGR driver Ty Gibbs, who made his debut last season, as a strong contender. He said:

"4 cars in the playoffs, 2 cars all the way to Phoenix. Anything less will be disappointing. We have a lot of confidence that Ty Gibbs is coming into his own. He has demonstrated that last year. We think he is going to win this year."

Denny Hamlin's illustrious career has seen him clinch victories at three out of the four Crown Jewel NASCAR races, including three wins at the iconic Daytona 500 race. The 43-year-old has found himself in the playoffs in every season of his NASCAR career except 2013.

Being the driver with the most race wins without a championship, a Cup title could prove to be the crowning moment of his NASCAR career. It remains to be seen if Hamlin can finally end his championship drought in 2024.