Trevor Bayne to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing in 3 Xfinity Series races this year

Joe Gibbs Racing stated on Wednesday that 2011 Daytona 500 champion Trevor Bayne will be making his return to the team for a few Xfinity Series races this season.

Bayne is set to take the wheel of the No. 19 Xfinity car and will feature in three prominent races during this season. His first race after the return will be on August 25 at the iconic Daytona track, which will be followed by an appearance at Bristol on September 15.

The action-packed month will culminate with the race at Texas on September 23. All three races will be showcased on the USA Network.

This isn't the first time Trevor Bayne has graced the Joe Gibbs Racing team. Last season, he participated in nine races as part of JGR's Xfinity program, leaving an indelible mark with his commendable performances. Bayne notably secured second-place finishes at Nashville and New Hampshire.

Trevor Bayne expresses his feelings after return announcement

With highly regarded crew chief, Jason Ratcliff, at the helm, Bayne expressed his anticipation for the upcoming Xfinity races. In a statement released by the team, he was quoted as saying:

"I'm excited to get back in the seat, especially with Jason at the helm. We had some strong runs together last year and came close to taking home a trophy a couple of times.

"It doesn't hurt that Daytona and Texas have been really good to me in the past, either. Hopefully, we can go out there, pick back up where we left off last year, and compete for a trip to victory lane."

Trevor Bayne, 32, boasts an impressive track record in the Xfinity Series with two significant victories to his name. The first was in 2011 at the renowned Texas track. He secured another in 2013 at Iowa, solidifying his position as a force to be reckoned with in the NASCAR world.