Tricon Garage racer and model Toni Breidinger pulls off a casual yet chic look sporting an oversized sweatshirt and cap in latest IG update

NASCAR Truck Series driver Toni Breidinger recently took to her Instagram stories and shared her outfit of the day. She was wearing an oversized sweatshirt with “Toyota Gazoo Racing” written on it, paired with a black hat and a pair of blue denim jeans.

Ad

Breidinger is currently in her first full season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Paired with crew chief Derek Smith, the Arab-American driver pilots the No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for Tricon Garage.

Here is a screenshot of her recent Instagram story:

(Source: Toni Breidinger/Instagram) (@tonibreidinger)

Besides being a driver in NASCAR’s national racing series, Toni Breidinger is a professional model. She has worked with famous brands like Victoria's Secret, Gap, and Free People. Breidinger was also featured in Sports Illustrated’s 2025 Swimsuit edition.

Ad

Trending

Breidinger’s 2025 campaign didn’t kick off as expected. Her day ended early at Daytona due to a wreck, which left her limping to a disappointing P28 finish. Next week at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Breidinger finished 24th, picking 13 points on the way. Currently, she sits 25th in the driver standings with 38 points to her name.

Toni Breidinger reflects on her extensive fan base

As of today, Toni Breidinger has more than 5 million combined followers on Instagram and TikTok. Needless to say, she is quite popular on social media. Breidinger’s alliance with Toyota is not through its driver development program but through its marketing department.

Ad

When someone has such a far-reaching influence on their fans, it automatically becomes their responsibility to serve only genuine content. Breidinger is well aware of that.

Reflecting on her fan following, Breidinger said in a statement (via Autoweek),

“I think people want to know the real you. People watch me race on TV, (but) they get to know the real me (through social media). Hopefully, I can bring a new demographic to watch the Truck Series and to watch NASCAR. I do feel like my fan base is very international.”

Ad

In an era where social media is often deceiving, Toni Breidinger strives to post only relatable, and authentic content. She is an inspiration for several young women who, just like herself, crave success.

Like every rookie driver out there, Breidinger also wants to drive in the NASCAR Cup Series in the future. But she is in no hurry.

“I want to make sure I’m confident and ready at each step," Breidinger said (quoted by Autoweek). “I don’t see any point in jumping if I’m not able to perform.”

Ad

“I think as long as I’m improving every race, me and my team are getting along, they’re happy with what I’m doing, Toyota and my partners are happy, I feel like that’s part of success,” she added.

Breidinger bagged a P21 finish last Saturday in the Ecosave 200 Las Vegas Motor Speedway, marking her highest finish so far this season. Next up for the Californian is the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race is scheduled for March 21 and will be televised on FOX from 8 pm ET onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback