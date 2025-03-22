Tricon Garage racer and model Toni Breidinger shares striking visuals from her first time racing at the Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR Truck Series driver Toni Breidinger recently took to Instagram and shared a few snaps from Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Arab-American driver happened to be at the 1.5-mile egg-shaped oval for the first time in her entire NASCAR career.

Ad

Breidinger currently drives the No. 5 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage. She has also competed in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, and ARCA Menards Series West in the past. 2025 marks her first season as a full-time Truck Series driver.

Breidinger entered Homestead-Miami 25th on points. She captioned her post, saying,

“First timer here in Miami. ”

Ad

Trending

Besides being a driver, Breidinger is a professional model with over five million combined followers on TikTok and Instagram. She has worked for brands like Victoria's Secret, Gap, and Free People in the past. Earlier this year, she appeared on the cover page of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue.

“It’s kind of funny, cause everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you have to do one thing.You have to be a race car driver or a model, you can’t do both.’” Toni Breidinger said during an interview with Forbes last year. “They kind of work perfectly for me because I do leverage my modeling to help me get behind the wheel.“

Ad

Breidinger’s modeling career has given her the privilege of working with brands that have followed her into the world of NASCAR. She said,

“It’s exciting that they not only believe in me but also female athletes. It’s very empowering to work with brands that have the same morals as me.”

Toni Breidinger has worked with Raising Cane's, and Victoria's Secret in the past. This year, CELSIUS joined Breidinger for three races, starting with Homestead-Miami on Friday, March 21, followed by Charlotte on May 23 and Bristol Motor Speedway on September 11.

Ad

Toni Breidinger reflects on her “full circle” moment in Las Vegas

Last week, Toni Breidinger competed in the Ecosave 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. She finished the race 21st but left LVMS with a full heart. She was reminded of her childhood days when she used to race focus midgets at the Bullring on the tri-oval intermediate.

Breidinger took to X and shared an old picture of herself next to a midget car. In the caption, she wrote,

Ad

“This is a really special full circle moment for me. I spent my childhood racing focus midgets at the Bullring at LVMS. before every race there I thought about racing on the big track one day and used it as motivation. today is finally the day!!”

Expand Tweet

Breidinger bagged a P26 at Homestead-Miami Speedway this week (March 21), bagging 11 points on the way. As of today, she sits 25th with 49 points to her name. Next up is the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 at Martinsville Speedway. The 200-lap has been scheduled for March 28, with live coverage on FS1, NASCAR Racing Experience, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback