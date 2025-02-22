Tricon’s Toni Breidinger shares three-word message ahead of the Atlanta Truck race 

NASCAR driver Toni Breidinger shared a message ahead of this weekend’s Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 25-year-old rookie drives the No. 5 Toyota for Tundra Tricon Garage in the Truck Series. She previously competed in the ARCA Menards Series and made her Truck debut two years ago at Kansas City.

Breidinger started her first full-time season at Daytona International Speedway last week and finished 28th after getting caught in a crash. She will return to the track for the Fr8 208 at the 1.54-mile track in Atlanta on Saturday, February 22.

Toni Breidinger shared pictures of herself on X and wrote:

"Hello from Altanta."

Breidinger, who also works as a model, is the first Arab-American woman to race in NASCAR. She also has a large social media presence with over three million followers on Instagram. Breidinger and her sister Annie also invited 13 young girls for International Women’s Day last year to Phoenix Kart Racing Association, where she won her first go-kart race.

Tricon Garage announced earlier this week that the No. 5 truck will have a Women’s Sports Foundation logo for a few races this season, starting with Saturday's race.

The partnership celebrates 50 years of supporting women in sports.

"I wouldn't say that the journey's been easy by any means" - Toni Breidinger on NASCAR

Toni Breidinger started racing go-karts at nine with her twin sister. She raced Late Models with Hailie Deegan in 2018 and joined GMS Racing the following year. In 2020, she competed in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series and finished fourth overall with three top-fives and four top-10 finishes.

In 2024, Breidinger finished fourth in the ARCA final standings with 11 top-10 finishes, driving for Venturini Motorsports. She raced in the NASCAR Truck Series part-time over the last two years. Her best finish was 15th during her debut at Kansas Speedway in 2023.

Breidinger is the highest-placing female debut driver in series history and has also worked as a model for GAP, Victoria’s Secret, and Free People. She spoke about being the first Arab-American woman in NASCAR and said:

"I carry it with a lot of respect and it's always cool to be the first, but I always say that I don't want to be the last. I wouldn't say that the journey's been easy by any means, but I feel like I've really learned to appreciate the challenges and just kind of trust the whole process." (via cbs12.com).

Toni Breidinger joined the ARCA Series in 2018 with Venturini Motorsports. The San Francisco, California native has collected four top-five and 27 top-ten finishes in the ARCA Menards Series, the most by a female driver in any NASCAR series.

