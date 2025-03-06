Truck Series team drops 1-word response to Chase Briscoe’s penalty getting completely overturned 

NASCAR Truck Series team Hendrick Motorsports had a blunt reaction to Chase Briscoe’s penalty being overturned. The response came after an update on Briscoe’s appeal decision was posted on social media.

Ad

HMS reacted to the news with a single word. The tweet was in response to motorsports journalist Jeff Gluck sharing that Chase Briscoe had won his appeal and had his penalty completely overturned. Hendrick Motorsports wrote:

“Bruh.”

As per Gluck, the panel overturned the penalty since no modification of a single source part was found on the car. Reporting the news he wrote:

“Chase Briscoe WINS his appeal, penalty completely overturned. Appeals board: The panel believes that the elongation of some of the holes on the number 19 Cup car spoiler base is caused by the process of attaching that specific spoiler base to the rear deck and not modification of the single source part.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

To give context to the incident, Chase Briscoe was penalized after the Daytona 500 when NASCAR found that the spoiler base of his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota violated the rules. NASCAR issued an L2-level penalty, which included a 100-point deduction for Briscoe, a 10-playoff-point penalty, a $100,000 fine for Joe Gibbs Racing, and a four-race suspension for crew chief James Small.

However, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel ruled that the issue with the spoiler base was due to the attachment process rather than intentional modification. As a result, all penalties were rescinded. Joe Gibbs Racing team owner Joe Gibbs expressed his gratitude, saying (via NASCAR.com):

Ad

“We appreciate the process NASCAR has in place that allowed us the opportunity to present our explanation of what led to the penalty issued to our No. 19 team. We are thankful for the consideration and ruling by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel. It is obviously great news for our 19 team and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing. We look forward to focusing on the remainder of our season starting this weekend in Phoenix.”

Ad

With the reversal, Chase Briscoe, who was at the end of the standings, is now back in contention, moving to 15th with 72 points. The decision also restores Joe Gibbs Racing’s lost owner points, which could be important in the long run.

Chase Briscoe reacts to the decision about the overturned penalty

Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the appeal panel’s decision, confirming that Chase Briscoe’s penalty had been overturned, his points restored, and his team cleared of any fines or suspensions. He wrote:

Ad

“JGR/Chase Briscoe WIN the appeal to the penalty issued after the Daytona 500 for holes in the spoiler base being altered. His 100 points restored and no suspension to James Small and no fine to the team,” he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Relieved by the ruling, Briscoe expressed his excitement on social media, thanking NASCAR for allowing the appeal process and thanking his team for helping him fight the penalty. He said:

“Biggest points day of my career! We’re back! In all seriousness thank you to NASCAR for giving us the option to show our evidence and huge thank you to everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing who put in countless hours to put everything together.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With his penalty overturned, Briscoe jumps from 40th to 15th in the Cup Series standings with 72 points. His crew chief, James Small, will also return immediately, resuming his role atop the No. 19 pit box for the upcoming race at Phoenix Raceway.

The appeals panel consisted of Dixon Johnston, Hunter Nickell, and Cathy Rice. NASCAR has no further option to challenge the decision, making Briscoe’s reinstatement final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback