“Truer words have never been spoken by Ryan Blaney”: NASCAR fans react to Penske driver’s reaction after Denny Hamlin’s crash

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney didn't mince words after Denny Hamlin's No.11 Toyota Camry collided with the No.12 Team Penske Ford Mustang on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Denny Hamlin's Toyota Camry faced some issues and collided with the wall at turn one with only 32 laps to go. Due to the collision, Hamlin had to end his race short and settle for a 30th-place finish.

One driver who was happy about the Hamlin race was Ryan Blaney. A few reporters stated that Blaney reportedly screamed "f— you, di-khead" after Hamlin crashed into turn one.

NASCAR fans are losing it on social media over these particular words from Ryan Blaney.

"Truer words have never been spoken by @Blaney" one fan wrote.

Blaney finished in second place and went on to criticize Denny Hamlin again after the end of the proceedings. He stated that Hamlin attempted to slip him several times and "failed miserably."

Blaney is in contention for a spot in the Championship 4 heading into next weekend's race at Martinsville.

"Proud of the effort"- Ryan Blaney says after finishing second at Homestead

In Sunday's Cup Series race at Homestead, Ryan Blaney proved that his No.12 Ford is incredibly efficient, especially during a long-running race.

NASCAR Homestead Auto Racing

Blaney is the only Team Penske car running in contention for the Championship and led 53 laps during Sunday's race.

With only six laps remaining, Blaney slipped into second place behind Christopher Bell. He sped and challenged Bell for the win but despite making up time, he still fell 1.185 seconds short at the finish line.

After the race, the No.12 driver stated that he was proud of the effort he and his team had put in:

"It got a little cooler at the end, and we never really found the front-end speed and they did. We ran out of laps a little bit. I am proud of the effort. It was a really good day, we just got beat a little bit there at the end.” he said (via NASCAR Post-race interview)

The 29-year-old also stated that he "ran out of laps" to catch Bell and he feels confident going into Martinsville.