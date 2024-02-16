"Truly honored to give the command" - Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock ‘pumped’ to be the Grand Marshal for Daytona 500

WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson is pumped to give the command for the Daytona 500 this Sunday, February 18. Ahead of the race weekend, the Hollywood celebrity took to social media to express his excitement, adding anticipation for the Great American Race.

Johnson, popularly known as 'The Rock', was recently announced as the Grand Marshal for the NASCAR Cup Series season opener by Frank Kelleher, president of the Daytona International Speedway.

In a recent social media post, the WWE superstar spoke about the NASCAR drivers in high regard, calling them the 'King of the roads'. Johnson stated he was honored to give the command before the commencement of the 500-mile race.

He wrote on X (Formerly Twitter):

"Man I’m pumped to be the Grand Marshal for THIS SUNDAY’s ELECTRIFYING @DAYTONA 500."

"The ENERGY, the MANA, with the KINGS of the road!! I’ve always had massive respect for the drivers and this sport— can’t wait!! Truly honored to give the command, “Drivers start your engines” ~ people’s champ," he added.

Johnson reminisced about his previous visit to a NASCAR event and humorously added that he got stuck while trying to squeeze himself into a stock car.

"P.S - last time I tried to squeeze my big 270lb ass into a NASCAR car, I got stuck… so LFG," he wrote.

Following the Duel races on Thursday night, the starting grid for the Daytona 500 is set, with pole-sitter Joey Logano and Michael McDowell leading the field to the green flag.

The Daytona 500 is scheduled on Sunday, February 18, with the green flag set to drop at 2:30 PM ET. You can catch Dwayne Johnson giving the commands for the event live on Fox, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

A look into the list of celebrities joining Dwayne Johnson for Daytona 500 weekend

The season-opening Cup Series race is considered the 'Superbowl of NASCAR' and attracts celebrities from diverse backgrounds, including Grammy-winning artists to Hollywood celebrities.

Before Dwayne Johnson delivers the command for the Daytona 500, Trackhouse Racing co-owner and renowned rapper Pitbull will headline the pre-race concert. Mr. Worldwide is also anticipating the release of a special EP titled Trackhouse: Daytona 500, after the conclusion of the event.

The United Air Force Thunderbirds will return for the 14th consecutive year to perform the flyover in front of a sold-out audience at Daytona International Speedway.

Madison Marsh, a US Air Force officer, and newly crowned Miss America, will serve as the honorary pace car driver, leading the field to the green flag.

Grammy Award-winning artist and music producer DJ Khaled will be the honorary starter for the Daytona 500, waving the green flag to indicate the commencement of the 500-mile race.

