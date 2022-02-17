What to make of NASCAR Daytona 500 practice sessions 1 and 2?

Daytona 500's preparations began with two practice sessions on Tuesday night. The two sessions were the first opportunity for NASCAR Cup Series drivers to fine-tune their vehicles.

As expected, the sessions showed what type of runs drivers should expect in the race on Sunday. The charts showed immense pace from the drivers and most of the time it came from teammates helping each other.

The first session showed a lot more group drafting. The drivers were collecting their data and figuring out what moves in the draft would help them. Manufacturers were also helping each other out in the process. Meanwhile, defending champion Michael McDowell topped the leaderboard in first practice.

The Toyotas of Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing were seen teaming up against the Chevys of Hendrick Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing. The Fords, however, were the ones showing the most speed of the night.

While McDowell took the fastest position in session one, Ryan Blaney went fastest in the second practice session of the night. Meanwhile, the second session saw teams taking single-car runs, specifically due to qualifying taking place on Wednesday night.

Daytona 500 Duels races on Thursday

NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500

NASCAR will give the Cup Series drivers one last shot to make it to the Daytona 500 on Thursday night in two qualifying races. The traditional 150-mile, 60-lap "Duel" races will take place as drivers look to lock a spot into the show. This event gets the most attention from the smaller teams that are looking to make it to the "Great American Race".

Each race field order is created by the qualifying results from the night before. This is also for the bigger teams as they can improve their starting position by having a good finish. The winners of each race will start in the second row of the main event on Sunday afternoon. Huge opportunities lie on the line for every racing team as they get closer to the event.

Edited by Anurag C