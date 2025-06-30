"Tweet of the year": Fans react to RFK Racing trolling William Byron with Sabrina Carpenter dig after In-Season challenge loss to Ryan Preece

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's social media handle recently took a hilarious dig at Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron after wrapping up the EchoPark Speedway race. The event was among the first of five events of the NASCAR in-season tournament, and fans enjoyed the playful banter between the two.

Byron had a mid-pack start at the 400.4-mile race and began the race from P18 with a best lap time of 31.31 seconds and a top speed of 177.04 mph. He then moved up multiple spots and finished the stage in P4 behind Joey Logano. However, in stage two, he was caught in a massive wreck, including half of the drivers.

Ultimately, William Byron ended his day in P37; meanwhile, RFK Racing driver Ryan Preece finished in P15. This resulted in Preece getting ahead of the Hendrick Motorsports driver in the in-season tournament. Reflecting on the same, RFK Racing's social media team hilariously mocked Byron.

The team shared an image of the #24 Chevy Camaro ZL1, a LEGO set, and Sabrina Carpenter's album flushing down the toilet and captioned the post:

"It was fun while it lasted, Willy B"

Fans found the post hilarious and shared their views in the comments, with one stating:

"Tweet of the year"

Another joined the comments and wrote:

"admin is having a blast"

Here are some more reactions:

"Even being a Byron fan. Ts is funny as hell. I love the RFK admin lmao," commented a William Byron fan.

"God I love the RFK social team lol," claimed a NASCAR fan.

"Damn RFK you wild…. I love it," stated one RFK Racing fan.

"Top tier social media team working right here," a motorsports enthusiast said.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won the 260-lap event with a margin of 0.168 seconds over Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing team owner Brad Keselowski.

William Byron got candid about the Atlanta disaster and shared his thoughts via an X-post

Recalling the massive crash at EchoPark Speedway he was involved in, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron shared a GIF on his X account. The clip featured a weatherman getting buried by a snowplow from a truck coming from behind.

The #24 Chevy Camaro ZL1 expressed his anger and captioned the post with fuming emojis:

"🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬"

Later, during a post-race interview with Motorsports.com, William Byron explained:

"We were just running a great race in the top five. They all stacked up and at that point, I went right a little bit; the wreck was already happening and I just kind of got shoved into it.”

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native leads the Cup Series points table with 631 points. Additionally, he has secured one win, ten top-ten finishes, and seven top-five finishes with two pole positions in 18 starts this season.

