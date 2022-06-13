Twitter erupts to congratulate Daniel Suarez's historic NASCAR Cup Series win at Sonoma

Daniel Suarez became the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, defeating Chris Buescher at the Sonoma Raceway. The Trackhouse Racing driver was overcome with gratitude and flashbacks from his racing career.
He considered the millions of admirers and fans cheering him on from coast to coast and beyond, including several hundred red-shirted fans screaming their hearts out in the Sonoma Grandstands as part of his Daniel's Amigos outreach initiative.
Many fans and drivers went on Twitter to congratulate him on his win. NASCAR driver Ross Chastain was among the drivers who went on Twitter to congratulate Suarez. His tweet read:
“P7 for the @WWEXRacing @TeamChevy bunch. Another solid day. So proud of my amigo @Daniel_SuarezG and everyone @TeamTrackhouse!”
After winning his 195th career race, Suarez was overwhelmed with congratulations from his competitors, celebrities, some of the sport's luminaries, and others. His fans flooded Twitter to congratulate him.
After his tears had dried up, Daniel Suarez swiftly called for the taco-shaped pinata he'd been saving for his first victory. He celebrated by punching a hole through it with his fist. While speaking in a post-race interview, Daniel Suarez said:
“Nobody knows how much sweat, sacrifice and tears this has caused me. This whole time, I was always dreaming about winning in the Cup Series.”
The 30-year-old driver won the third Cup Series race of the season for his team Trackhouse Racing, which is co-owned by former racer Justin Marks and pop artist Pitbull.
Daniel Suarez came from behind to win at Sonoma Raceway
Daniel Suarez was among the 36 drivers on the track during the qualifying session. He started the race in P8, but managed to cross the checkered flag in P1 on Sunday.
Suarez passed Buescher early in the final stages of this steep road circuit. He battled through a pit stop and a caution to take the lead with 23 laps remaining. Chris Buescher pushed him hard, but Suarez kept his head down and ensured he made no errors.
Buescher's second-place finish in his RFK Racing Ford was also the best of the season. He came up just shy of his second career win. Although Buescher congratulated Suarez, he mentioned that he was disappointed about missing P1.
After Sunday's win, Suarez is currently in 17th place in the Cup Series standings with 366 points.