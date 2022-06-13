Twitter erupts to congratulate Daniel Suarez's historic NASCAR Cup Series win at Sonoma

Daniel Suarez became the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, defeating Chris Buescher at the Sonoma Raceway. The Trackhouse Racing driver was overcome with gratitude and flashbacks from his racing career.

ABC7 Eyewitness News @ABC7 HISTORIC WIN! Daniel Suárez became the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, holding off Chris Buescher for a historic victory at Sonoma Raceway. abc7.la/3zzup0H HISTORIC WIN! Daniel Suárez became the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, holding off Chris Buescher for a historic victory at Sonoma Raceway. abc7.la/3zzup0H

He considered the millions of admirers and fans cheering him on from coast to coast and beyond, including several hundred red-shirted fans screaming their hearts out in the Sonoma Grandstands as part of his Daniel's Amigos outreach initiative.

Many fans and drivers went on Twitter to congratulate him on his win. NASCAR driver Ross Chastain was among the drivers who went on Twitter to congratulate Suarez. His tweet read:

“P7 for the @WWEXRacing @TeamChevy bunch. Another solid day. So proud of my amigo @Daniel_SuarezG and everyone @TeamTrackhouse!”

After winning his 195th career race, Suarez was overwhelmed with congratulations from his competitors, celebrities, some of the sport's luminaries, and others. His fans flooded Twitter to congratulate him.

Chris Myers @The_ChrisMyers

#nascar #danielsuarez Congrats to Daniel Suarez on his history making victory at Sonoma Raceway! He is the first Mexican born driver to win a Nascar Cup Race! Congrats to Daniel Suarez on his history making victory at Sonoma Raceway! He is the first Mexican born driver to win a Nascar Cup Race!#nascar #danielsuarez https://t.co/8p0BH2RVMT

Angy | In my jinx era @ClearAngeline Daniel Suárez, you are the first Mexican to win a race in the Cup Series, congratulations we are all so proud of you!!!! VIVAAAAA Daniel Suárez, you are the first Mexican to win a race in the Cup Series, congratulations we are all so proud of you!!!! VIVAAAAA 🇲🇽❤️ https://t.co/ULv99wvhd4

Bryan Nolen @TheBryanNolen



Daniel Suarez’s team celebrates his first win in the Cup Series.



#NASCAR Some happy folks in Sonoma.Daniel Suarez’s team celebrates his first win in the Cup Series. Some happy folks in Sonoma. Daniel Suarez’s team celebrates his first win in the Cup Series.#NASCAR https://t.co/DAHWNmIp7h

After his tears had dried up, Daniel Suarez swiftly called for the taco-shaped pinata he'd been saving for his first victory. He celebrated by punching a hole through it with his fist. While speaking in a post-race interview, Daniel Suarez said:

“Nobody knows how much sweat, sacrifice and tears this has caused me. This whole time, I was always dreaming about winning in the Cup Series.”

The 30-year-old driver won the third Cup Series race of the season for his team Trackhouse Racing, which is co-owned by former racer Justin Marks and pop artist Pitbull.

Daniel Suarez came from behind to win at Sonoma Raceway

Daniel Suarez was among the 36 drivers on the track during the qualifying session. He started the race in P8, but managed to cross the checkered flag in P1 on Sunday.

Suarez passed Buescher early in the final stages of this steep road circuit. He battled through a pit stop and a caution to take the lead with 23 laps remaining. Chris Buescher pushed him hard, but Suarez kept his head down and ensured he made no errors.

Buescher's second-place finish in his RFK Racing Ford was also the best of the season. He came up just shy of his second career win. Although Buescher congratulated Suarez, he mentioned that he was disappointed about missing P1.

After Sunday's win, Suarez is currently in 17th place in the Cup Series standings with 366 points.

